Minister Gayton McKenzie paid special tribute to the German Ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke

The Sport, Arts and Culture minister noted Germany's stance on the white genocide allegations

McKenzie also touched on South Africa's exclusion from the upcoming G20 in the United States of America

Gayton McKenzie thanked the German Ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke, for defending the country. Image: Oupa Bopape/ @AmbPeschke

KWAZULU-NATAL – Gayton McKenzie has thanked the German Ambassador to South Africa for standing up in defence of the country in the face of white genocide claims.

United States (US) President, Donald Trump, has claimed that the white Afrikaners in South Africa were being persecuted and their land was being taken away.

Trump claimed that it was for this reason that he was not attending the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

Minister thanks German Ambassador

During his address at the national commemoration of Reconciliation Day at the Ncome Museum, in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, McKenzie thanked Andreas Peschke. The commemoration was held at the Battle of Blood River heritage site.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture noted that the German Ambassador dispelled the claims that there was a white genocide in the country.

“I want to thank the German Ambassador. Because Germany was the first country to stand up and say there’s no genocide in South Africa,” he said.

“Thank you very much for your bravery and speaking up.”

McKenzie noted that the German Ambassador went on national TV worldwide and said that South Africa should be part of the G20 event that is happening in the USA in 2026.

The Trump administration has not given the South African delegation accreditation to attend the planning meetings in the US, and Trump himself said that the country would not be invited to the World Leaders’ Summit in Miami, Florida.

McKenzie noted that, saying the event could not be called the G20 if it did not include the country that hosted the best G20 in the history of G20 events.

Donald Trump maintained that there is white genocide in South Africa, which is why he didn't attend the G20 Summit. Image: Kevin Dietsch

What you need to know about the white genocide claims:

Ramaphosa dispels white genocide myth

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa recently dispelled claims of white genocide in South Africa.

Ramaphosa made the comments during a recent African National Congress event, where he spoke of the dangers of the narrative.

The president also called for the country to combat disinformation and pointed out cases of racial unity in the country.

