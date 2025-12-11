Germany's Embassy announced that steps have been taken to discuss South Africa's participation in the G2 Summit in Miami, USA

The ambassador of Germany to South Africa, Andreas Peschke, said that Berlin is engaging with the United States after the Trump administration said it would not provide South African delegates with accreditation

He discussed Berlin's view of Trump's refusal to allow South Africa to participate in the G20 Summit after hosting it in Johannesburg in November 2025

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Andreas Peschka said Germany is talking to the US after Donald Trump's ban on SA. Images: @AndreasPeschka/ X and Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA — Germany's ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke, said that South Africa's participation in the G20 summit in Miami, US, in 2026 is crucial as Africa must be represented. He spoke after the United States government announced that it would not give South African delegates accreditation to the Summit.

According to IOL, Peschke said that the German government is in talks with its United States counterparts to ensure that South Africa is a participant in the G20 Summit next year. South Africa was not invited to the G20 Summit after the United States did not attend the Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025.

German ambassador speaks about SA in G20

Peschke said that Berlin was concerned that South Africa was excluded from the G20 Summit in 2026. He said that Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed support for South Africa when he said that it is an important actor in the G20. He said South Africa ran a successful presidency in 2025, and that this goes beyond South Africa as the country is the only African state that is a member of the G20.

The G20 Summit was held in South Africa. Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peschke comments on white genocide

Peschke also commented on allegations that South Africa is committing a white genocide against Afrikaners. He said that the Embassy followed the murder of Marius van der Merwe, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness who was shot and killed outside of his house in Brakpan on 5 December after testifying about the torture and murder of Emmanuel Mbense, which took place on 15 April 2022 in Ekurhuleni.

He said that despite this, he recently attended a German Oktoberfest in Pretoria, where there was no repression and persecution. Peschke said that the focus should be placed on solving existing problems like unemployment and creating jobs.

Julius Malema calls for boycott of G20 Summit

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema called for a boycott of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Miami, United States, in 2026. Malema called Trump the new Adolf Hitler.

Malema compared Trump to the former German dictator after the United States government said that South Africa had been banned from participating in the G20 Summit. Speaking at a press briefing on 11 December in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, Malema said that the party had taken note of the rise of imperialism and fascism under Donald Trump.

Source: Briefly News