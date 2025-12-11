The United States of America is preparing to host the Group of 20 Summit in Miami, Florida, in 2026

The Donlad Trump administration has made a decision on whether or not to invite South Africa to the event

South Africa hosted the global even in 2025, before handing over the presidency to the United States

As the United States prepares to host the G20, the Donald Trump administration has made its first big move, barring South Africa from attending. Image: Francis Chung

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - South Africa will not attend the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Washington, DC.

That's according to eNCA, which reported that the country was not given accreditation to attend. Officials from Donald Trump's administration have refused to accredit South Africa's delegation, as the relationship between the two nations remains tense.

United States to host a planning meeting without South Africa present

As the United States gets ready to host the G20 in 2026, the country will convene a meeting of officials on Monday, 15 December 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss planning for next year's events, sources told Reuters.

South Africa, which handed over the presidency of the G20 to the US, has not been invited to join the meeting. South Africa has also been given accreditation to attend any of the G20 events next year and reportedly will be taking a break from G20 until the UK takes over the G20 Presidency in 2027.

The White House has not released an official notice, but Trump has previously indicated that South Africa would not be invited.

The US President maintains that the white Afrikaner minority are being persecuted in the country, using this as the reason why he did not attend the global event in Johannesburg in November 2025.

Source: Briefly News