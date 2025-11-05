Donald Trump shared his thoughts on South Africa's role as a member of the Group of 20 major economies

The President of the United States of America maintained that terrible things were happening in the country

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on Donald Trump's latest comments about the country

US President Donald Trump criticised South Africa once again, saying the country shouldn't be a member of the G20 anymore. Image: Andrew Harnik/ Kent Nishimura

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Donald Trump has once again claimed that terrible things are happening in South Africa, stating that the country should no longer be part of the Group of 20 major economies.

The President of the United States of America has previously claimed that a certain section of the population was being persecuted, insisting that there was a white genocide taking place.

What did Trump say?

During a speech in Miami on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, Trump alleged that people were fleeing the country. He also insisted that South Africa should not be in the G countries anymore because of what was happening.

"For generations, Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa. I mean, if you take a look at what's going on in parts of South Africa. Look at South Africa, what's going on. Look at South America, what's going on.

“You know, we have a G20 meeting in South Africa. South Africa shouldn't even be in the Gs anymore. Because what's happened there is bad. I'm not going," he said.

South Africa currently holds the presidency of the G20 and will be hosting the leaders’ summit on 22-23 November in Johannesburg. The USA, which will take over the presidency after South Africa, will be represented by Vice President JD Vance.

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in South Africa, but Donald Trump won't be attending. Image: Wikus de Wet

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were divided by Trump’s comments, with some showing support for him and others questioning why he was obsessed with South Africa.

Bin Adam asked:

“Just because South Africa refused to denounce its BRICS membership?

Kuume Linius Sheehama stated:

“Trump is obsessed with South Africa.”

Diresh Sinath Danagati Das claimed:

“He is afraid of Julius Malema.”

Michael Ndalama Mwale said:

“The ANC has turned South Africa into a proxy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I support President Trump on that.”

Khanyiso Maduna Mpikashe joked:

“He's running away from Mkhwanazi. He'll be investigated.”

Unity Bull added:

“He's salty because the newly elected mayor of New York is originally from Cape Town.”

Louis Nama said:

“He is absolutely correct. The South African economy is a fallacy.”

Trump's refugee programme criticised

Briefly News reported that Trump had been criticised for overhauling the refugee resettlement programme.

Trump previously signed an executive order in February 2025, granting Afrikaners refugee status, citing alleged persecution.

Netizens slammed him and accused him of favouring Afrikaners purely based on their race.

