The United States Diplomatic Mission to South Africa shared that there was an update on the requirements for refugee status eligibility for South Africans

There was a list of criteria South African applicants needed to meet, which were only applicable to Afrikaners and other minority groups

Internet users saw that the announcement was also written in Afrikaans and speculated that they knew who would most likely receive refugee status

People thought the text written in Afrikaans was quite telling of who the Trump administration wanted in their country. Images: Vivek Kumar / Unsplash, Ivan Pantic / Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, 4 November, 2025, the United States Diplomatic Mission to South Africa, also known as the US Embassy SA, informed potential South African refugee applicants about an update on eligibility requirements. They chose to translate the announcement into Afrikaans, which sparked a lively debate online.

The US Embassy SA noted that it had updated its webpage with new and important information, not only about eligibility but also on referral procedures and official implementing partners regarding the US Refugee Admissions Programme (USRAP).

The website showed that refugee applications were not only available to Afrikaners (mainly White South Africans) but also to members of a South African racial minority "who are victims of government-sponsored race-based discrimination."

Other criteria for US refugee resettlement included the following:

Must be a South African national

Detail a past personal experience of persecution or fear of future personal persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or affiliations with a particular social group

Must be 18 and above or referred with a parent

Must live inside South Africa, as the programme will not process out-of-country South Africans

With implementing partners such as RSC Africa (operated by Church World Service (CWS)) and Amerikaners assisting with referrals and case processing, the US Embassy SA emphasised that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) makes the final decision, adding:

"Not all individuals will be referred to the USRAP for further consideration of refugee eligibility."

President Donald Trump's decision to first welcome Afrikaners as refugees came after claims of a 'White genocide' and forced land expropriations. As a result, he signed an executive order on 7 February, 2025, declaring that his government would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners in the United States. On 11 May, 2025, 49 Afrikaners made the big move abroad.

President Donald Trump will only allow a limited number of refugees into the United States. Image: @PopBase

In October, 2025, the Trump administration cut refugee admissions to 7 500 for the fiscal year, compared to the Joe Biden administration's 125 000, a decision that concerned DIRCO (South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation).

Afrikaans translation sparks online debate

Many internet users in the post's comment section speculated that the US Embassy's provision of an Afrikaans translation was very telling of whom they wanted in the country. Other online community members were thankful for the translation, while more questioned why South Africa's other official languages weren't used for the update.

@pakesdikgetsi asked under the post:

"So you won't translate to isiZulu or Setswana?"

@SebothomaMathi requested from the US Embassy:

"Please translate this message into the other 10 official languages of South Africa."

@Diskor_T added in the comment section:

"We have more people in South Africa who speak other languages—more than those two languages combined. But it's alright."

@Lebza24 stated with a laugh:

"I like how this is written in Afrikaans. It says a lot."

@Mramatla_ said in the comments:

"Please fast-track this. We need people who want to unite South Africans, not those who want to separate us."

@LoveRockMusic, who seemingly applied for refugee status, wrote:

"Good day. When will we know that we are part of the 2026 cap? An Afrikaner waiting in anticipation. PS: I have been working through RCS since first contact. God bless America."

Take a look at the X post shared on the US Embassy SA's account.

The US Embassy translated its important update notice into Afrikaans. Images: @USEmbassySA

Source: Twitter

