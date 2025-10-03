"Who must help him?"Woman drags Afrikaner refugee in the US after setting up a GoFundMe, SA reacts
- A South African woman shared a controversial video criticising an Afrikaner refugee, Errol Langton, for running a medical GoFundMe, citing his alleged history of dishonesty about his departure from the country
- The highly opinionated clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and sparking intense debate
- Social media users supported the woman's view and agreed that he chose a country with no free healthcare after he had made false claims about Mzansi
A woman’s video about a controversial GoFundMe campaign started by an Afrikaner refugee in the US ignited a public debate over honesty and healthcare.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @biancasays3, was met with a wave of support and shared frustration from viewers who felt the man had placed his family in a predicament.
The woman, @biancasays3, opened her video by firmly stating that she would not be supporting Errol Langton's GoFundMe, which was established for his wife's cancer treatment. She attributed her decision to his claimed high level of dishonesty.
Errol, one of the Afrikaner refugees who fled to America, has been accused of claiming that he was facing white genocide and that farmers were being killed, despite the woman asserting he was not a farmer himself.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The man starts a GoFundMe for his sick wife
The woman claimed Errol did not leave South Africa due to threats, but because he 'did not want to face the music,' strongly implying a different, unspoken motive. She contrasted his situation with her own struggles in Mzansi, pointing out the irony that her health needs were taken care of in South Africa.
She noted that she did not have to set up a GoFundMe for her care, unlike the expensive healthcare system that he was now navigating in the US. She concluded by wishing him and his family the help they required, but maintained that she would not contribute to the fund of someone she believes has been dishonest.
SA reacts to the GoFundMe news
The comments section was filled with comments from social media users who were supportive of the woman's views. Many viewers agreed that Errol had placed his family in a dire predicament by moving to a country with expensive healthcare.
Some commented that his decision to link himself with the alleged racist American 'Colonel' was not going to help his public image. Others pointed out the irony of his situation, confirming that he would have received free medical care here, unlike his reality in the US, stressing that he should not have left.
User @CarolinaBudgie commented:
"He should ask the 'Colone' for the money. He’s not going to get any traction here in the US. There are too many other people suffering from insufficient health insurance."
User @Jazavelly asked:
"How much does he want?"
User @Maybe Me🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:
"Here in South Africa, we get free treatment in government hospitals."
User @wana shared:
"Preach, sister."
User @Beekay said:
"🤣 Bianca, please don't do this to us. That 'I know that you know what I'm talking about,' spill it, girl."
User @MaXhamela asked:
"He must come back home and get treatment for free. The 'Colonel' is now not helping? GoFundMe, se voet. Who must give him money?
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaner refugees
- A young woman was shocked to see her stepdad in a video of 49 Afrikaners who relocated to the US, alleging that their lives were in danger, and claimed that he was English.
- Afrikaner refugee Errol Langton responded to his stepdaughter's claim that he was of English lineage, explaining that his family chose to speak only English because it made more sense in business and daily life.
- An American man warned Afrikaner refugees moving to America, saying that if they were not rich, they would join the minimum-wage working class.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za