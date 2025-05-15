A South African man at the centre of a viral refugee video shared a detailed response after being called out by a family member

In a TikTok video, he said he comes from Afrikaner heritage, explained why his family used English, and addressed safety threats he said forced him to leave

Social media users flooded the comment section, questioning his explanation, and others asked where his farm was located

A stepdad defended himself from claims made by his daughter and said he was eligible for US Asylum. Image: @weatherman_za

The man at the centre of a refugee drama officially broke his silence, revealing a complex history between her and her stepdaughter, and why he believed her claims were unfair.

He posted a detailed response on his TikTok @weatherman_za, explaining his background, intentions and family history.

The refugee defends his case

In the clip, the man started by explaining that even though he speaks English, he comes from Afrikaner roots. His family chose not to raise their children in Afrikaans because English made more sense in business and daily life. He said that being raised in the English cultural form doesn’t erase his identity or cultural links.

Then he addressed the stepdaughter’s claims of being thrown out. He said he raised her from the age of five when he got together with her mother, and helped her with studies, and that she was now an adult, and no longer his responsibility. He said he put her in college, but she dropped out, and he employed her.

According to the dad, the stepdaughter moved to work in his Cape Town company, but was later fired for not doing her job properly. The man also said he had rented a farm for three years in the past and was a suitable refugee candidate, as he had suffered at the hands of criminals when his stepdaughter was young.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the clip

Social media users flooded the comment section, discussing the man's clip. Many were keen to know where his farm was, questioning how much danger he was in. Some believed he had the right to move and supported his take. Others, however, thought the timing and story felt off, especially given his financial background.

The stepfather said he raised the young lady from the age of five. Image: Morsa Images

User @TruthChamber said:

"You defrauded the US, and you are a rich man who is already enjoying the tax of the American people with your lies! You are an accomplished businessman who was not even a farmer, and if crime happened to you, it was just like it happened to anybody here in SA, not because you are white. Shame on you."

User @Purchased by His blood commented:

"She did say you are not Afrikaner 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they have a deep accent also, are you aware NONE of us knew who she was speaking about until you decided to do this. So 🤔🤔🤔 I'm confused, you owned a company in SA. Mo's wena, you are rich compared to most Africans?"

User @mavleo2 said:

"No Afrikaner will give up their language, that's their pride they hold strong to, I'm confused."

User @Pretty added:

"🤣 My family made a decision to stop speaking Afrikaans!"

User @Let’s talk- honestly shared:

"The accent in 2 days."

User @mavleo2🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"No Afrikaner will give up their language, that's their pride they hold strong to, I'm confused."

