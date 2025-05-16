A South African man shared a confusing TikTok update about the process that allowed 54 Afrikaners to fly to America on a private chartered plane as refugees

The content creator, who has been in America for three weeks longer than planned, revealed his disappointing meeting with retired Colonel Chris Wyatt, saying it was "a waste of time"

South Africans flooded the comment section asking for clarity, with many unsure if the man himself is part of the refugee group or just reporting on the situation from America

An Afrikaner man shared his experience of meeting with the US retired Colonel Chris Wyatt, which left viewers puzzled. Images: @americaans.first

A South African content creator left his TikTok followers baffled with a rambling update about Afrikaner refugees heading to America and a mysterious meeting with a retired US colonel.

TikTok user @americaans.first, who runs a page focused on Afrikaners leaving for the US, shared a video in May, giving updates on the refugee situation. The man explained, he has been in America for three weeks, much longer than the four to five days originally planned, due to various challenges and budget issues.

In the somewhat disjointed video, he expressed surprise about a group of 54 people that suddenly appeared out of nowhere, who were approved through what he calls:

"A secret, unexplainable, unknown process. Interviews, approvals, etcetera, to fly to America on a private chartered plane."

He also stated that it was surprising, as they had no answers on how these people were selected or how they were chosen, since the group was reportedly landing at a small airport near Washington, and would be met by high-ranking officials of the American government.

Despite not knowing how these people were selected or who they are, the content creator seemed pleased, saying:

"Things are now going according to plan, and that is a good thing for all of us."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mysterious meeting with a retired colonel

The most confusing part of the video came when the man described a meeting with retired Colonel Chris Wyatt that left him deeply disappointed. Without giving specific details, he repeatedly expressed regret about attending the meeting.

"I'm speechless... I regret going there in the first place, wasting my time to be honest with you," he said, calling it "frightening stuff" while claiming he wasn't trying to criticise the colonel.

According to recent reports, Colonel Chris Wyatt is a US intelligence analyst who has been in contact with the Afrikaner refugees. Wyatt has defended the group, stating they're under a lot of pressure and facing online harassment. He also criticised the South African government for dismissing their concerns as a cowardly political construct.

One Afrikaner man shared a video revealing how he felt about meeting with Christ Wyatt regarding the Afrikaner refugee programme. Images: @americaans.first

South Africans react with confusion.

The comment section was filled with South Africans trying to make sense of the rambling video, with many unsure about what was happening.

@Thabi asked:

"Why America, because we have Orania in South Africa. Please come back, guys, you're stressing us now."

@Ms.nthaby.m🇿🇦 suggested:

"Please tell us in Afrikaans exactly what is happening hle, I feel like we will get the story right if you tell us in Afrikaans 😩"

@Debbie Porter🇿🇦 voiced what many were thinking:

"I'm so confused. Is Oom part of the 49? What's the message here?"

@Lungsta78 tried to explain:

"Looks like Oom is in the team that we don't know left to USA before those 49, and we don't know his team is comprised of how many members.😂😂Oom feels trapped and used."

@Gontle offered:

"Well wishes to the chosen people of God to leave SA for to promised land. Like in Egypt, the Pharaoh could not let God's people leave. Others could not make it, however, ultimately, descendants did arrive. SA is our home, we will thrive n enjoy, rejoice as Africans here."

@tpmokoena5 observed:

"The shaking of the head said it all... I just hope you guys come back home safe as soon as possible."

More about the Afrikaner refugee situation

