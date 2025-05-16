A local news reporter covering the 2025 Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville, Free State, was surprised when a friendly Afrikaner man interrupted his broadcast

The reporter welcomed the interruption and asked the man about his thoughts on the 49 South African refugees who recently left for America, claiming genocide

Thousands of social media users found the interaction heartwarming, with many praising how the exchange showed the true spirit of South Africans despite controversial refugee claims

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Afrikaner man interrupted a news presenter at the Free State NAMPO Harvest Day event. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A friendly Afrikaner man interrupted a live news broadcast at the Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville, Free State, on the 15th May, creating a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

A reporter was busy with a live broadcast from the 2025 Nampo Harvest Day when an enthusiastic Afrikaner man walked into the frame and placed his hat on the journalist's head. Instead of getting upset, the reporter warmly welcomed the surprise guest, asking him how happy he was to be at the event.

The man cheerfully responded that he had driven a long way to attend the harvest day and was thrilled to be there. When the reporter questioned him about the people who are moving to the US; the man seemed confused, asking,

"Moving what, my friend?"

The reporter then clarified he was referring to the situation involving 49 South African refugees of Afrikaner descent who recently left for America, claiming genocide in South Africa. These individuals are reportedly part of Trump's latest programme for South African refugees in America.

Without hesitation, the Afrikaner man dismissed these claims, stating he was quite happy living in South Africa, and saw no evidence of the alleged genocide. After sharing his thoughts, the man moved along, and the reporter continued with his original broadcast.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

NAMPO Harvest Day 2025

Despite the heavy rains that threatened to derail the 2025 Nampo Harvest Day, the agricultural showcase is proceeding as planned from 13 to 16 May at Nampo Park in Bothaville.

Organisers have worked diligently to address waterlogging issues and improve ground conditions to ensure a successful event.

One Afrikaner gent interrupted a news reporter at the NAMPO Harvest Day event by placing his hat on the reporter's head. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the wholesome exchange

Social media users were touched by the friendly interaction between the reporter and the Afrikaner man, with many viewing it as a reflection of South Africa's true spirit.

@HelloFredster gushed:

"Moving what" bra 😂👌 proudly 🇿🇦!"

@stephanvanheerd93 pointed out:

"Ignore media and politicians. We will see a big improvement in our country. They turn us against each other on every opportunity they get their hands on."

@MollasWaMakhulu shared a memory:

"Back in my high school days, kids actually missed school to go to Nampo, and on the last day, there wouldn't be any school as most of the kids would be at Nampo."

@Ashwin Bellaram joked: "Seems like that guy doesn't even know about the GREAT Tsek 😂"

@Wandile Shabangu praised:

"The presenter handled the situation like a real South African ❤️"

@Keneilwe 🇿🇦 🇧🇫 observed:

"The fact that he's referring to the presenter as 'Chom' (Friend) and so naturally, tells you the type of person he is ❤️"

@Rochelle pointed out:

"All the farmers are at Nampo."

More about the South African refugee situation

Briefly News recently reported on a Black American woman who slammed an unemployed Afrikaner planning to seek refugee status in the USA.

recently reported on a Black American woman who slammed an unemployed Afrikaner planning to seek refugee status in the USA. A young woman was stunned to spot her English stepfather among the 49 South African refugees in a viral video, sharing that he once kicked her out and questioning how he qualified for refugee status.

In a surprising turn of events, one of the refugees responded to family allegations in a viral TikTok video, claiming Afrikaner heritage despite speaking English and explaining the threats that supposedly forced him to flee South Africa.

Source: Briefly News