A Black American woman took to TikTok and shared the scoop she got after speaking to an Afrikaner amid the arrival of 49 refugees from South Africa. The lady went into detail about the Afrikaner's reasons for wanting to become a refugee in the United States.

A TikTok video of a Black American discussing the reasons an Afrikaner gave her for applying to be a refugee went viral. Image: @mirikac / TikTok / Chip Somodevilla

The video of the Black American discussing the Afrikaner's reasons for seeking refuge got over 20,000 likes. Netizens in the comments debated over what qualifies someone to seek refuge in the United States.

Black American amazed by Afrikaner's reason to seek refuge

A TikTok creator from America, @mirikac, said she spoke to an Afrikaner who said that she wants to apply to become a refugee. The Afrikaner reportedly said it was because she cannot find a job because of her race, and also feels like her children have no future in South Africa. The lady said the Afrikaner admitted that she loves South Africa and did not mention that any land which belonged to her was being taken away. The TikTok creator also stated that she does not believe any of the reasons that the Afrikaner gave were enough to be granted refugee status in America. Watch the clip below:

SA debates American's take on Afrikaner refugees

People in the comments were divided, some claimed that there were laws in South Africa that make it harder for Afrikaners to get jobs. Others argued that unemployment was a widespread problem in South Africa.

Afrikaner refugees arrived in the USA and caused a stir on social media. Chip Somodevilla

All things lize said:

"That is not the point, honey. Legislation here makes it impossible for Afrikaans people to obtain employment."

Queen_Gaynor 🇿🇦 argued:

"Since she cannot get a job due to race-based laws made by the government, that makes her a persecuted person and qualifies her to be a refugee."

Dewald74l claimed:

"I can't get a job due to my colour...have over 19 years experience and jobe was given to another person with no experience just because he is not white....even you want to get study grants..get it due to colour, then universities gets burned and trashed, they want more."

Others argued against claims that white people face discrimination in South Africa:

MCVillaseca

"In South Africa? SHE couldn’t find a job?!?! White people are given preference, higher wages and promotion opportunity😳"

@nkods said:

"Unemployment rate in SA: Whites: 9%, Blacks: 36%."

phenyomamabolo added:

"If you cannot survive in South Africa as a white person, I'm afraid you won't survive anywhere else."

Drifting Squid Games shared:

"As a white American married to a black South African, this whole thing makes my blood boil. We've been trying to get our marriage legally recognised for three years. The US Consulate treated my wife like she was a liar. Afrikaners are not refugees. "

leezee wrote"

"We are also here in SA not finding jobs because of our race😩.They specifically say 'Afrikaans speaking' or 'Drives own car' and that translates to 'white person' 😏. Bangasinyeli respectfully 👍🏽"

