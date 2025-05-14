A young South African was floored after learning about The Great Tsek , which would become a turning point in the country’s history

The people of Mzansi created funny videos online about the white South Africans who left the country to go live in America as refugees

Social media users shared their thoughts on The Great Tsek and discussed it further in the comments

A young South African doctor could not deal with how funny the people were about the Afrikaners who left the country.

South Africans talked more about 'The Great Tsek'.

Source: TikTok

The young man hopped on TikTok to applaud the excellent punchlines and effective scenarios.

Mzansi talks about The Great Tsek

Just like many historical events, a lot of people were present to experience those moments in real life. Recently, South Africans realised that they were living in a time that would one day become a turning point in the country’s history.

Earlier in the year, American President Donald Trump and his wingman, Elon Musk, accused the black-led South African government of mistreating white people. Trump then invited Afrikaners over to America as refugees.

South Africans found the entire concept silly from the beginning and started calling it The Great Tsek. Most people call the 49 Afrikaners who left this week, the “Voetsekers”.

The young doctor from Cape Town, Keaton Harris, was floored by the label and said:

“I absolutely love South Africa.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs about The Great Tsek

South Africans explained to Doctor Harris that Mzansi has always been funny and creative. Social media users discussed The Great Tsek further:

A Mzansi doctor could not deal with how SA labelled the migration of Afrikaners.

Source: TikTok

@Elizabeth Mary Ndura explained:

“Coming to South Africa was The Great Trek, and going to America is The Great Tsek.”

@FortuNhlanhla pointed out:

“Benoni has no car guards now.”

@Ben Alex708 giggled:

“America is getting car guards from Brakpan instead of real farmers.”

@Oscar Owenson was amazed:

“Wait, I thought The Great Tsek was an Afrikaner migration, as in an existing thing. Are you implying that it was derived from Voetsek?”

@Dyl🇿🇦 shared:

“I am Afrikaans, but this is brilliant.”

@Basi_Masolo wrote:

“I'm waiting for them to refuse to speak English that side.”

@TK commented:

“I will never understand why people are willing to leave this beautiful nation because they chose to racialise our struggles. We are all victims of crime, corruption and unemployment. Black, white, coloured, Indian, we are in this together.”

@FABIIIAN explained his discovery:

“I saw a road sign that had Benoni, Brakpan and Boksburg on it in different directions. Someone called it the ‘Boer-muda triangle’.”

@TopG decided:

“SA has the best humour in the world.”

@We Will Not Be Bullied🇿🇦 suggested:

“We need to build the Voortsekker monument in Pretoria.”

