Multi-talented actor Siv Ngesi raised concerns about how transactional sex has become normalised in South Africa

He took to his social media and lamented how society has reached a point where both men and women exchange sex for money

Siv Ngesi's post sparked a heated discussion with people giving various reasons for the growing trend

Versatile South African actor Siv Ngesi is bothered by the proliferation of the world’s oldest profession. The multi-award-winning actor previously spoke and added his two cents on the Afrikaners who left Mzansi to become refugees in the United States.

Siv Ngesi laments increase in transactional sex

Siv Ngesi is one of the few celebs who always lend their voices to societal issues. The Unseen actor took to his X account on Sunday, 18 May and spoke on the state of South African society.

Siv Ngesi lamented how South Africa has normalised paying and getting paid to have relations.

“Guys, this selling of sex has been normalised, and I’m not talking about sexwork! I’m talking about everyday people …how did we get here?” he said.

In a subsequent post, Siv Ngesi clarified that his initial post wasn’t targeted at one gender. He suggested that both men and women are getting paid to clap cheeks. Siv Ngesi wrote:

“And relax … there’s men and women selling sex! Don’t be defensive, pls!”

Netizens react to Siv Ngesi's comments

In the comments, several netizens tried to explain why there’s an increase in transactional sex, while some, such as award-winning producer Prince Kaybee, argued that men have always paid to have relations.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TheMusicBinger highlighted:

“Akho misebenzi. It’s an easy way out.”

@SanetCroucamp said:

“We have a gentleman's club in our neighbourhood. I think only 3 people know cause everyone else thinks it's a Bed and Breakfast.”

@softhardguy argued:

“Sex has always sold. It’s not normalised. It has always been normal. Sex in exchange for money, security, heck, even sex in exchange for a “change of name”, we didn’t “get here”. This is where we’ve always been. Social media and the ability to transmit information at the speed of sound are giving us the bias that things like sex in exchange for XYZ are happening more now than before, but it’s not a fact. People have always exchanged things for sex and sex for things.”

@PrinceKaybee_SA replied:

“Sex has never been free for men.”

@TieOnto said:

“Social media influence has people, primarily women, wanting the easy way to make quick money. They’re sex workers hiding behind hook up culture.”

