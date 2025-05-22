A young South African man led a conversation about how growing up in a Black household can slow you down in life

The Mzansi youth chimed in to share their similar experiences, which showed a common pattern

Social media users posted their thoughts in a thread of 437 comments on the now-viral TikTok videos

A lifestyle content creator from Johannesburg shared his experiences of coming out of a black household.

The Mzansi youth discussed the difficulties of growing up in a Black household. Image: @bhekindamase

Source: TikTok

The young man explained his biggest downfall and how he plans to claim back his power.

SA youth complain about Black households

One of South Africa’s favourite lifestyle content creators, Bheki Ndamase, shared a personal story of how he was seen as a piggy bank by his relatives from the Eastern Cape. The youngster unintentionally started the trend by buying his cousins a bottle of alcohol at a family event.

Since then, his cousins always called him to ask for money. They have also seen his lavish lifestyle on social media and assumed that his money was stashed.

Bheki hopped on TikTok yesterday to share his frustrations with the Black tax and compared it to deadly drugs:

“Never mind a vape, never mind alcohol, never mind weed, never mind the drugs you sniff, the one thing that is going to kill us is black tax. It’s going to kill us.”

Bheki’s story resonated with many South African youngsters who were comfortable enough to share their stories in the comments section. The young chap decided that he would no longer make it rain when he went home for the holidays and would set clear boundaries.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares Black tax stories

Social media users interacted with Bheki in a thread of comments:

A young content creator opened up about his family struggles online. Image: @bhekindamase

Source: TikTok

@MNH‼️said:

“I’ve seen black tax slow down the life of someone with so much potential.”

@jaha.ringetela commented:

“This topic is so sensitive because even if no one is pressurising you, you’re most likely to do it either way because you see the situation for what it is and if not you, then who?”

@Vanessa.Sewe suggested:

“Lie to them and say you lost your job, and just disappear and say you’re looking for work. They won’t be mad forever.”

@Lësah🇮🇹 cried:

“I don’t work yet, I am a student, but already I am a victim.”

@hopey🫧🧚‍♀️ shared how she stopped people pleasing:

“I stopped giving out money when I told you I’m no longer likeable, but I don’t care, hey.”

@walkingflexx_ explained:

“I went home for my grandfather’s funeral, and the first thing I was bombarded with was family members I don’t even know asking me for money. Mind you, I’m only 22 and just started working.”

