An American man was not happy after the first batch of Afrikaners landed in America, earlier last week

A group of 49 white South Africans fled the country to live in the United States after claims that the black-led government was racist

The people of Mzansi were not bothered by what was to happen next and carried on noting down important information about 'The Great Tsek’

An American man expressed himself in a now-viral video after the first batch of Afrikaners landed in the United States.

A US man shared his concerns about Afrikaners settling in America. Image: @whoiskingtrivv

Source: TikTok

The chap was not happy about white South Africans fleeing to his country and wondered how they would make a living for themselves.

US man unhappy with first batch of Afrikaners

A young American man, Daimarr Keys, expressed himself online after the first batch of Afrikaners landed in the United States. Many videos of the white South Africans went viral, sparking controversy and outrage among American citizens.

Keys had a lot of unanswered questions that many taxpayers would like answered. He questioned what was to happen next:

“I was just sitting here wondering where these South Africans are going to live. Are our tax-paying dollars about to pay for these people’s hotels?”

South Africans were not bothered by the man’s concerns and noted the information down to document ‘The Great Tsek’, which is the fleeing of Afrikaners from Mzansi, for historical reasons. Since white South Africans landed in America last week, many of them made headlines, sharing their stories and why they took the decision to leave their homeland.

The American gentleman, Daimarr Keys, garnered almost half a million views on his now-viral clip that he captioned:

“Doesn’t this video sound oddly familiar?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA responds to concerned US man about Afrikaners

Social media users were mostly unbothered and said in a thread of comments:

A US man was not happy with white South Africans settling in America. Image: @whoiskingtrivv

Source: TikTok

@Brad shared:

“Wait until you find out most of them don't even speak English.”

@Bianca.Mains🇿🇦 pointed out:

“Please don't be mad at the rest of South Africa, Uncle Donny took them willingly.”

@umncedi 🇿🇦 chuckled:

“They are enjoying your tax money as we speak.”

@Zandii wrote:

“They are Amerikaners now.”

@Corry commented:

“They weren't even South African to begin with, so don't include us.”

@Ms. Z stated:

“No return policy.”

@vuyo.zingitwa warned:

“You think your Karens are bad? Wait until you meet the Afrikaans Karien.”

@Keitumetse_T@sha highlighted:

“Don't underestimate them, they are very influential, next thing y'all be taught Afrikaans in schools.”

@✨✨✨pointed out:

“PSA: we don’t want them back! They’re yours now!”

3 More Afrikaner-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News