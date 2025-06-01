People Amused by Elon Musk Showing Up With Black Eye on Last Day Working for US Government
- Elon Musk wowed the world when he showed up with a bruised face to his Oval Office farewell
- A journalist pointed out the black eye, to which he answered while giggling with the president
- Social media users were amused and shared their thoughts in the comments section of a now-viral TikTok video
Elon Musk’s tenure as a special government employee in the Trump administration has come to an end.
The billionaire has completed his 130 days working for the US government, the maximum allowable under his status
Elon Musk shows up with black eye to farewell
Elon Musk has made a lot of headlines since he joined the Trump administration. He started working for the American government as a special government employee at the start of President Donald Trump’s term.
The Americans and the rest of the world found him to be problematic, especially when it came to changing laws and spreading false information. After his 130 days of working for the American government, a news conference was held in the Oval Office.
The billionaire showed up with a black eye, which a journalist shone the light on. He nervously chuckled and blamed it on his son, X. Donald Trump confirmed that the toddler is capable of such.
People on the internet thought otherwise, but celebrated anyway and highlighted that he deserved the beating. One woman on TikTok, Bekah Day, said:
“Whatever he did to get his eye looking like that, he probably deserved it.”
While people celebrated Musk’s departure from the White House, the American President shared that Elon won’t be a stranger to the Oval Office, as he created Doge, the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.
Watch the TikTok video below:
People react to Elon Musk’s black eye in Oval Office
Social media users were amused by the billionaire’s bruised face and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:
@ProtozoanJesus 🇨🇦 wrote:
“It was Scott Bessent, but Elon’s trying to claim it was his human shield that did it.”
@_yrtzy_skvrnsky_ explained:
“Multiple people from the administration already admitted it was Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary. He pressed Elon over not doing enough with Doge. Elon got upset and pushed Scott, then, bam.”
@jerrey pointed out:
“The fact that he didn’t have a makeup team cover it up is interesting.”
@Jacquie_RN shared:
“There’s a bruise on his cheek, too. Under the eye. The other eye is also bruised a little. No four-year-old is going to cause that damage.”
@gigglybeth commented:
“I think it was probably from Botox or other injectables.”
