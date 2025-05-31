Three days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of a Q&A for oral reply in the National Assembly

He spoke on how there was a lack of economic growth in the Black communities, but South Africans did not buy it

His speech in Cape Town angered many people who shared their thoughts on a now-viral video’s comments section

South Africans were not pleased with their President’s change of tone while answering a question about economic growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech about economic growth in Black communities angered SA. Image: @Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa spoke on the sensitivity of money and wealth in the Black communities and why there seems to be a blockage.

Ramaphosa speaks on the lack of economic growth in Black communities

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wowed many people when he shared his thoughts on the lack of economic growth and development in Black communities. His answer was that most of the money circles around the White minority in the country:

“This is what baffles me about those who are opposed to Black economic empowerment. What do you want to see happen? Do you want to see Black people continuing to play the role of labourers, growers of water, growers of wood, and consumers only? Why can’t Black people be made to own the productive aspects of work? Why can’t they be rich as well?”

The President acknowledged that most Afrikaners, too, were held back by the English and were eventually granted the freedom to accumulate wealth. He explained that he wanted the same for Black people.

South Africans agreed with Ramaphosa’s speech but thought he was a hypocrite because he made many promises that eventually turned into lies as he barely lived up to them. Mzansi also ridiculed him for his bold statements that he did not make in the Oval Office during his meeting with Donald Trump.

Mzansi dismisses Ramaphosa in viral TikTok

Social media users were not impressed by the president as they did not buy his speech in the National Assembly:

Mzansi was disappointed by Ramaphosa's leadership. Image: @Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

@Bandile Dlamini asked:

“Where was this energy in the White House?”

@userser342 expressed:

“Did he seriously say apartheid benefited the Whites? Why can't we have an apartheid for the Blacks to benefit them? We all want to see successful people; we all want to see inequality fade away. BEE is not attracting investment, investors are scared that the country is going to fall apart. Make SA attractive to investors, and everyone will benefit from the fruits of success.”

@Alison 🙃 🇿🇦 commented:

“The problem isn’t that people don’t want Black South Africans to succeed, it’s that BEE hasn’t helped the average black person. Instead, it’s benefited you, your friends, and your family. The wealth and opportunities stay within your circle. Real empowerment means creating equal opportunities for everyone, Black, White, and Coloured, because true progress only happens when everyone has a fair chance. We're in 2025 now. We're all supposed to be united, you're only creating division. It baffles me that this baffles you.”

@SAPS highlighted:

“He's talking like his party hasn't been in charge for 30 years.”

@Javas Binga ✝️🇿🇦commented:

“He always speaks like he actually cares.”

@Khalanga Baloyi 👑 asked:

“What did he do since he was President?”

@Waterboy commented:

“30 Years later, and unemployment is at its highest! Useless government.”

@Guru wrote:

“Ramaphosa is playing mind games, and he is a trap for Black people.”

