South Africans were amazed by a Zulu man who threatened President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mzansi on TikTok

The chap was not happy about his living situation after surviving heavy rains in Durban earlier this year

Social media users shared their thoughts on the man’s now-viral video in a thread of over 5.3K comments

Things got ugly on TikTok after a Zulu chap blamed South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa for his misfortunes.

A Durban flood victim made disturbing threats toward President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @_lil_x.sa

Source: TikTok

The youngster went viral after making disturbing threats and blaming Mzansi for his living conditions.

Zulu man threatens Cyril Ramaphosa

A young South African man amazed social media users when he threatened the president of the country over his misfortunes. The chap had survived the recent Durban floods that wrecked his home.

The youngster’s humble home was displayed on his social media as he called out President Cyril Ramaphosa and said:

“I won’t stop until I make Cyril Ramaphosa’s life a living hell. I won’t stop until Cyril Ramaphosa steps down as South Africa’s president. Cyril Ramaphosa, I am going to make your life hard because you are responsible for my home…I am embarrassed to be a South African.”

The chap used profanity to insult fellow South Africans while giving a quick tour of his home. The interior of the shack was falling apart, and his home-cooked meals were not appetising.

The gent became famous on TikTok after uploading his first rant in February and started creating more videos around the same topic, which helped him gain 13.6K followers and over half a million likes on the social media platform.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to man’s threats

Social media users were amazed by the man’s crash-out video and commented:

A Durban youngster blamed fellow South Africans and the president for his misfortunes. Image: @_lil_x.sa

Source: TikTok

@Lindokuhle Msibi wrote:

“The world owes you nothing, brother. The sooner you get that, the better.”

@Ntombizamagutswayo🌸 was stunned:

“How is this our responsibility?”

@Deigo Bell highlighted:

“The level of entitlement is crazy.”

@mntungwar_ shared:

“At least you have data.”

@Bhoyoyoyo commented:

“This man is my neighbour, he really is like this. We even hear him talking about these things.”

@SiphoSimz clapped back at the chap:

“I’ve watched this video six times, and I’m still trying to figure out how you will make Cupcake’s life a living hell when you can't even buy things to patch your shack.”

@Lil X responded:

“Watch and learn.”

@milano was boggled:

“You preferred to buy data instead of cement?”

@🌟HerMrRomeo🌟 was confused:

“So you wanna make the president's life a living hell on TikTok?”

@Tso said:

“We never sent your parents to live in Durban, bro.”

3 More Ramaphosa-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were amused by Mzansi's goofy President Cyril Ramaphosa bragging about his hot body during a day out golfing with friends.

Mzansi was amazed to find out the controversial reason why President Cyril Ramaphosa was named Cupcake by his people Goofy.

South Africans created a groovy AI version of President Cyril Ramaphosa that shutdown a viral TikTok trend and amused many.

Source: Briefly News