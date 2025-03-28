SA Calls Out Family Members Who Donated Money for Big Brother Mzansi’s Uyanda

This year’s ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season lived up to its Umlilo theme as the viewers felt the burns beyond the screen

One contestant received major financial support after losing the grand prize from Sweet Guluva, which caused quite a buzz on the internet

South Africans shared their opposing thoughts about people who donated money to the runner-up

Many ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans supported the Eastern Cape runner-up, Uyanda Hlangabezo, who lost to Sweet Guluva.

South Africans called out family members who donated thousand's for 'Big Brother Mzansi' runner-up, Uyanda Hlangabezo.

Source: Instagram

The Xhosa gent’s fans managed to raise over R100 000 for the contestant and aimed to raise R2 million to match the past season’s grand prize.

SA calls out Uyanda donors

A young Mzansi lady, Abonga, was disappointed in one family member who could not help her at her lowest. The woman explained on TikTok that her cousin was able to donate hundreds to ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season five runner-up, Uyanda Hlangabezo, but failed to get her some food:

“Me thinking about how my cousin donated R1K to Uyanda, but when I asked for R40 to buy a bucket for one, she said she doesn't have money.”

The youngster generated many views on her now-viral TikTok video, which provided a platform for more people to share their thoughts about the generous donations made by their family members. Although most people understood her chat, some people opposed her views and explained why they supported the generous donors.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on donors

Social media users shared their thoughts on people donating money to ‘Big Brother Mzansi’s’ Uyanda Hlangabezo:

@Zoe. explained why she supported the first runner-up:

“That's so me. I donated R4500 to Uyanda with no regrets. No entitlement will make me feel guilty. It's my money, I worked hard for it.”

@Kuhle🫦was boggled by people donating money for the chap:

“Mind you, Uyanda is a grown adult who has a job.”

@MsBeaver Canoo warned the lady:

“Never compare yourself with Uyanda.”

@success was disappointed in her father:

“Girl, my dad donated R15K, meanwhile I’m struggling with pads and food.”

@Sego🌸 was cancelled on social media:

“I commented on Facebook, saying the people donating don't even help their family members, but are able to give strangers money. Did they not come for me? I even deleted Facebook.”

@TSHEGO💙 could not believe her decision:

“To think I donated with the money I was supposed to use to pay at the traffic department for my learners.”

@bee_mbatha commented:

“One thing this has shown me is that our country is full of dumb people.”

