“They Are Not Here Shame”: Woman Shares Her Winning Strategy for R2M Big Brother Mzansi Cashout
- A Big Brother Mzansi fan was excited for the return of the reality show and discussed the shenanigans on her TikTok
- The woman was a bit underwhelmed by the new housemates’ energy and drive when it comes to playing the game
- She shared her winning strategy on how to quickly get to the finish line with ultimate prize money
Big Brother Mzansi season 5 is living up to its Umlilo theme after all with the new housemates causing chest pains daily.
Although there are competitors seen as part of the furniture, those few are making Mzansi breathe through the wound.
Woman shares her winning strategy for R2M BBM cashout
A huge Big Brother Mzansi fan called out the housemate for not being able to play the game well. The hun acknowledged the competitors were entertaining when it comes to the reality show part but are lacking when it comes to claiming the R2M up for grabs:
“They are not here shame.”
The woman who goes by Chubby Chumps was annoyed that the rest of the housemates did not realise the top four after being voted on by the public to compete for the Head of House position. She suggested that the top four be nominated and get evicted accordingly.
Chubby said if the house got rid of the strongest competitor, it would make winning the competition much easier than playing the long game of flicking off the weaklings.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s game plan to win Big Brother Season 5
Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:
@trimlady4 said:
“Not nominating them is actually strategic because if you nominate them and you are also nominated you stand no chance of surviving nominations.”
@Pookie❤️ begged to differ:
“I have a different view. Why would I nominate someone who already has a huge fan base, putting a target on my back from their big fanbase? I would rather nominate someone who might not have one.”
@Sedi M wrote:
“I agree. Fans are ruining the show. When their faves get nominated they drag the housemates, when a housemate is manipulative they cry. People are there to play the game and win the money.”
@Tiisetso✨ commented:
“Even the viewers are like that, taking everything with emotions.”
@Little Mo 🌹shared:
“Big brother actually gave them a hint but they did not use it, shame.”
