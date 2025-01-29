Global site navigation

“They Are Not Here Shame”: Woman Shares Her Winning Strategy for R2M Big Brother Mzansi Cashout
People

“They Are Not Here Shame”: Woman Shares Her Winning Strategy for R2M Big Brother Mzansi Cashout

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A Big Brother Mzansi fan was excited for the return of the reality show and discussed the shenanigans on her TikTok
  • The woman was a bit underwhelmed by the new housemates’ energy and drive when it comes to playing the game 
  • She shared her winning strategy on how to quickly get to the finish line with ultimate prize money 

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Big Brother Mzansi season 5 is living up to its Umlilo theme after all with the new housemates causing chest pains daily.

Hun shares winning BBM strategy
A South African lady shared her winning strategy for Big Brother Mzansi's R2M cashout. Image: @chubbychumps
Source: TikTok

Although there are competitors seen as part of the furniture, those few are making Mzansi breathe through the wound.

Woman shares her winning strategy for R2M BBM cashout

A huge Big Brother Mzansi fan called out the housemate for not being able to play the game well. The hun acknowledged the competitors were entertaining when it comes to the reality show part but are lacking when it comes to claiming the R2M up for grabs:

Read also

"I already booked an appointment at Home Affairs": SA ladies swept after gent flirts by showing off skills

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“They are not here shame.”

The woman who goes by Chubby Chumps was annoyed that the rest of the housemates did not realise the top four after being voted on by the public to compete for the Head of House position. She suggested that the top four be nominated and get evicted accordingly.

Chubby said if the house got rid of the strongest competitor, it would make winning the competition much easier than playing the long game of flicking off the weaklings.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s game plan to win Big Brother Season 5

SA divides over winning strategy of BBM 5
A lady had SA talking about her Big Brother Mzansi's winning strategy. Image: @chubbychumps
Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@trimlady4 said:

“Not nominating them is actually strategic because if you nominate them and you are also nominated you stand no chance of surviving nominations.”

@Pookie❤️ begged to differ:

“I have a different view. Why would I nominate someone who already has a huge fan base, putting a target on my back from their big fanbase? I would rather nominate someone who might not have one.”

Read also

"I'd rather stay poor": SA amazed by lady sleeping with black mamba for wealth

@Sedi M wrote:

“I agree. Fans are ruining the show. When their faves get nominated they drag the housemates, when a housemate is manipulative they cry. People are there to play the game and win the money.”

@Tiisetso✨ commented:

“Even the viewers are like that, taking everything with emotions.”

@Little Mo 🌹shared:

“Big brother actually gave them a hint but they did not use it, shame.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: