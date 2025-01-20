Big Brother Mzansi is back and making major waves as Umlilo gets South Africans talking on the socials

One TikTokker had the privilege of getting a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of the show and wowed Mzansi with some footage

The new Big Brother Mzansi season showcases diversity in race and sexuality, which makes things even spicier

South Africa’s biggest reality show is back, and Mzansi is glued to their seat, entertained by the drama.

One lady shared behind-the-scenes footage of Big Brother Mzansi.

Source: TikTok

This year's theme is Umlilo, and the contestants are bringing maximum heat. The viewers love every second of it.

Lady shows Big Brother Mzansi behind-the-scenes footage

Big Brother Mzansi season five has been on air for a week now, and the drama is more than the Umlilo that the viewers expected. A volcano erupted in the house where 24 South Africans competed for a prize of R2 million.

A South African television makeup artist, Lihle Mokoena, recorded some behind-the-scenes footage and shared it on her TikTok, where it gained a lot of attention. Mokoena had to explain to Mzansi that she was not Big Brother but one of the employees.

The lady was grateful to be a part of such a big show and captioned her now-viral video:

“POV: You’re doing your dream job of working on the biggest shows in South Africa. My CV is getting longer. I’m so blessed.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Diversity in the Big Brother season five contestants

There is no doubt that this year's housemates have volcanic fire brewing inside of them

Source: TikTok

There is no doubt that this year’s housemates have volcanic fire brewing inside of them after the drama they’ve produced the viewers in just the first week of the show’s airing. The 24 South Africans are racially diverse and differ in age.

The youngest is in her 20s, while the oldest is in her mid-30s. Their difference in perspective makes the show entertaining as the drama is endless and entertaining to watch.

An article by TimesLive listed the different bios of all the housemates:

Abobo - 30-year-old teacher from Cape Town

Mandy Hagan - 25-year-old mom and makeup artist

Ezra - 27-year-old farmer and gym enthusiast

Sweet Guluva - 24-year-old student and aspiring actor

Ash-ley Ogle - 26-year-old from Durban who considers herself a “maddie” and not a baddie

Beekay - 23-year-old cable official from Qwaqwa

Bonni Bee - 27-year-old verbal expressionist from Johannesburg

Kay B - 22-year-old student and CEO from Bloemfontein

Nate - 25-year-old medical orthotist by profession, makeup artist, entrepreneur and digital content creator from Johannesburg

Savage - 29-year-old international fitness director from Johannesburg

Jojo - 22-year-old pastor’s kid from Bloemfontein

Luzuko - 26-year-old Johannesburg-based sports enthusiast and avid reader

Mata - 27-year-old artist from Vaal

Melino - 33-year-old father of three from Soweto

Gugu - 34-year-old from Johannesburg who loves creating looks for funeral homes

Philile - 31-year-old aspiring model from Durban

Muzi - 29-year-old lover of photography

Nsuku - 29-year-old diplomat with a modelling background

Sipha Lee - year-old football coach from Johannesburg

Mshini - 23-year-old tutor by profession from Johannesburg

Siphesihle - 28-year-old financial advisor from Secunda

Swiss - 28-year-old cybersecurity student from Pietermaritzburg

Tyrone - 26-year-old from Johannesburg

Uyanda - 23-year-old pedagogical practitioner from Gqeberha

