Calabash South Africa at DHL Stadium in Johannesburg thrilled South Africans this past Monday with unforgettable music

According to media reports, Greenday and Robbie Williams are set to take to the stage in the City of Cape Town, DHL Stadium on 22 and 23 January 2025

Musicians Robbie Williams will perform on the first day followed by Greenday on the second day

Robbie Williams, Greenday to rock Calabash South Africa. Image: Robbie Williams

Source: Instagram

Calabash South Africa will bring Robbie Williams, GoodLuck, and many more artists to perform in Cape Town in a few days.

The popular festival also brought the likes of Maroon 5, Keane, and Ava Max in 2024. This year, Williams will be joined by Matthew Mole, Green Day, Lee Cole, and many more.

Fans of the event can also expect to see local and international artists such as The Offspring and Fokofpolisiekar.

The Offspring took to their social media account this week to thank their South African fans for supporting them.

"First show in South Africa in over 20 years. Thank you for welcoming us back, Johannesburg," they wrote on X.

A fan @BouncyNinjaaa replied:

"You guys were epic! The energy at the stadium could have powered the surrounds!! (Ps Jhb people always bring their A-game. Please don’t wait 20 years to come again. @BigConcerts you can see that there’s demand for these types of concerts, FNB was almost sold out, and DHL sold out. Make sure to book them now for next year!"

Social media users respond to the Calabash event

@JacquesVDB replied:

"@offspring, I cannot wait to see you on Thursday."

@gravelmonkey_76 wrote:

"@offspring, please play "Gone Away" at the Cape Town show. It was my first Offspring song. I listened to it back in 98, I've been listening since."

@JonathanTa86218 said:

"Please let us know if you are talking to people and inviting them to Cape Town. Have a Dexter inviting my family down from JHB."

@aposyofpoppies said:

"Thank you so much for the most awesome show last night! Wow, you guys rock. I'm so glad my hubby and I could take our 20-year-old daughter to see you live. It was her first international band! Please come back to Joburg soon."

Robbie Williams, Greenday at Calabash South Africa. Image: @WMAfrica

Source: Twitter

Ultra lineup for JHB and Cape Town

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the premier electronic dance music festival Ultra South Africa had returned.

The festival previously shared its star-studded lineup for the year with Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News