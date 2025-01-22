Global site navigation

“Best Food Ever”: UK Tourist Gives Honest Review of SA Nando’s In, Video Intrigues Locals
by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A Muay Thai fighter from the United Kingdom visited South Africa and tried Nando’s for the first time
  • He shared a video of having a meal with his companion at one of the franchise outlets in Cape Town
  • Mzansi netizens were stunned by their orders and some shared better menu suggestions in the comments

A British man gave a review of South African Nando's
A British guy had a taste test of the Nando's in South Africa. Image: @corderyfit
Source: TikTok

A British man Ted Cordery and his mate from the UK hit up Nando’s during their SA visit. They decided to skip the obvious grilled chicken and ordered a chicken sandwich, spicy rice with chicken strips, chips, and coleslaw sides.

Tourists enjoy South African meal

They enjoyed the vibes and Mzansi vibes and affordable prices. The fighter admitted the rice was spicier than expected, while his friend gave her meal a solid 8/10.

Ted Cordery was captured fighting his opponent
Ted Cordery fought his opponent in a Muay Thai match. Image: @corderyfit
Source: TikTok

They seemed excited to see how the food tasted seeing Nando's originates from South Africa. The post on the TikTok account @corderyfit got over 190,000 views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers were living for their candid reviews but couldn’t handle the fact that they didn’t try Nando’s flame-grilled chicken.

See some comments below:

@MsLeratoMaGwala shared:

"Nandos is expensive for us and their portions are so small. I opt for Pedros."

@Nisha.Raider wrote:

"Nandos is certainly not cheap in South Africa. It’s actually quite expensive."

@user3424907696109 stated:

"The food is cheap for visitors not for us locals. ✌️"

@Mtakama wrote:

"You were supposed to try mild chicken with extra sauce and a side of peritatoes. 😩"

@ZarinaWolfe posted:

"You supposed to ask for extra sauce always."

@kevin.kevy.gininda said:

"We welcome you to the world of cooked and seasoned food. 😂😂"

@RohanAJ159357 suggested:

"Try the Nandos Hotpot extra hot and the Nando's chicken, it the best food ever."

@Antz added:

"South Africa makes everything better. 😏😏😏"

Tourists' experiences with Mzansi food

