An American woman shared her gluten-free meal in Soweto on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions

She showed the plate, featuring chips with side sauces, which left her stunned and laughing at the situation

Mzansi people debated everything from calling kotas traditional food to expecting gluten-free options in Soweto

TikTok is buzzing, and it's all because of one plate of chips! An American woman posted a video showing the gluten-free meal she was served during a Soweto township tour.

US woman puts Soweto food on blast

To cater to her dietary needs, they swapped the kota for chips and some side sauces. She was amused by the 'gluten-free' substitute and said:

“I’m in South Africa, and I’m crying. I’m gluten-free, and we went on a Soweto tour. Why is this the meal that they gave me?”

TikTok video gets Mzansi talking

The video on her TikTok account @traveling.tee received over 146,000 views and over 500 comments. Her reaction caught Mzansi's attention.

Some debated whether kotas count as traditional food, and others questioned why she thought Soweto would have gluten-free options.

@x3.mondii said:

"I mean you said gluten-free what did you expect? 😒"

@siahSibah commented:

"Wait, why is the comment section so rude? She said traditional township food. Kota is a tradition in the township so she is not wrong."

@hlatts_ asked:

"Hi, when are you leaving?"

@Sindi wrote:

"Traditional? Mam, please don’t play with us 😫😫😫"

@Kiki posted:

"Lol, being gluten-free is a luxury in South Africa. You can't eat in the townships and expect gluten-free food. We eat what we get 🤣🤣🤣"

@Thapelo mentioned:

"Ahhh guys don't be so strict with her she meant no harm."

@yogina.bongi.sibisi stated:

"Bakulayile! 😂"

