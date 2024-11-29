“I’m Crying”: American Woman Shows Gluten-Free Meal She Was Served in Soweto, Video Sparks Debate
- An American woman shared her gluten-free meal in Soweto on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions
- She showed the plate, featuring chips with side sauces, which left her stunned and laughing at the situation
- Mzansi people debated everything from calling kotas traditional food to expecting gluten-free options in Soweto
TikTok is buzzing, and it's all because of one plate of chips! An American woman posted a video showing the gluten-free meal she was served during a Soweto township tour.
US woman puts Soweto food on blast
To cater to her dietary needs, they swapped the kota for chips and some side sauces. She was amused by the 'gluten-free' substitute and said:
“I’m in South Africa, and I’m crying. I’m gluten-free, and we went on a Soweto tour. Why is this the meal that they gave me?”
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
TikTok video gets Mzansi talking
The video on her TikTok account @traveling.tee received over 146,000 views and over 500 comments. Her reaction caught Mzansi's attention.
Watch the video below:
Some debated whether kotas count as traditional food, and others questioned why she thought Soweto would have gluten-free options.
See some comments below:
@x3.mondii said:
"I mean you said gluten-free what did you expect? 😒"
@siahSibah commented:
"Wait, why is the comment section so rude? She said traditional township food. Kota is a tradition in the township so she is not wrong."
@hlatts_ asked:
"Hi, when are you leaving?"
@Sindi wrote:
"Traditional? Mam, please don’t play with us 😫😫😫"
@Kiki posted:
"Lol, being gluten-free is a luxury in South Africa. You can't eat in the townships and expect gluten-free food. We eat what we get 🤣🤣🤣"
@Thapelo mentioned:
"Ahhh guys don't be so strict with her she meant no harm."
@yogina.bongi.sibisi stated:
"Bakulayile! 😂"
American woman tries dumplings and mogodu
In another article, Briefly News reported that an American woman indulged in local cuisine and shared her reaction on her TikTok page, where she charmed the peeps with her impressive palate.
She feasted on cow tongue, mogodu, lamb trotters, steamed bread, and some side salads, giving the dishes rave reviews.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za