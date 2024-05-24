A girl gained recognition on Facebook when news of her kota business was shared with users of the app

The young entrepreneur sold the local meal during her lunch breaks to her classmates to earn more money

The girl's business impressed and inspired members of the online community, who also thought the meal looked delicious

A schoolgirl impressed social media users with her kota business. Images: @We Are Trending Mzansi / Facebook, Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Mzansi gave a girl making boss moves her flowers when they heard she was selling kotas at school.

First shared by Kasi Hustlers and reshared by We Are Trending Mzansi on Facebook, the social media page stated that a young lady attending Sikhululekile Maths, Science and ICT: School of Specialisations was selling the meal during her lunch break to her classmates to make a few rands.

Briefly News also shared a post about the young entrepreneur and received thousands of positive reactions.

A young girl happily sells kotas at her school. Image: Briefly - South African News

Netizens share their delight

Facebook users filled the comment section with positivity over the young lady's good eye for business.

Beverley Swimmer congratulated the entrepreneur:

"Well done, young lady. May you continue to shine."

Kaete Gordon shared their thoughts on the young lady's kota business:

"With that mindset, she's already gone far. She knows her worth."

Emmerentia Glover Rossouw's mouth watered at the sight of the kotas:

"That looks delicious."

Maria Joannides said in the comments section:

"An entrepreneur in the making. Well done."

How the kota came about

According to Live Kindly, the kota earned its name from the slang pronunciation of "quarter," referring to the bread used in the local street food. The kota is also popular in Gauteng, mainly Johannesburg and Pretoria, and traditionally contains polony, slap chips, atchar and cheese.

The publication mentioned above notes that the kota has deep roots in the apartheid-era migrant labour system and the mining industry. Chef Mokgadi Itsweng shared:

"A lot of people who worked in the mines had very little time to eat and weren’t allowed to eat in many restaurants and cafes because of apartheid segregation laws... Women started making these sandwiches, with easily available, cheap, carb-heavy fillings to sustain the men working underground."

Kota business owner turns R16 into R1000

Briefly News previously reported about a Gauteng woman who shared how she runs her business.

In a TikTok video, @iamqueenkush made a vlog about running her kota business in Vosloorus. The lady shared what it took to make the restaurant work, including cleaning, chopping potatoes, and frying for eight hours. In the video, she made R1300 after starting the day with R16.

