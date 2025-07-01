A woman on TikTok shared her recent cooking adventure where she experimented with a South African staple made out of maize meal

The TikTok creator showed her inventive pap recipe, which reached viral status on the short-form video platform

Online users had a lot to say about the woman's sushi recipe, which was an alternative to typical seafood

A TikTokker posted a video of the new way she decided to try and prepare pap. The lady shared the unique recipe and caused a stir on TikTok.

A woman posted a TikTok video of her pap sushi recipe. Image: @yo.meal

Source: TikTok

The clip of the woman's creative take on pap received more than 27,000 likes. There were more than 1,000 comments from people who shared thoughts on the pap dish the lady prepared.

A food content creator on TikTok @yo.meal, found a way to prepare sushi without using the rice or fish. She used pap as the base of her sushi and fried sausages and meatballs as and substitute for the fish. Using typical sushi-making utensils, she made her own version of California rolls with tomato, spinach and carrots as part of the filling. The content creator rolled the pap into various sushi rolls, including one topped with avocado and one wrapped in maki.

Strange pap recipes take over SA

Briefly News reported that a woman got adventurous in the kitchen when she decided to experiment with pap for a meal for her family. The lady prepared dinner as usual, but this time she added a dash of food colouring. The lady went on to present her relatives with a bright blue purple meal after dyeing the pap, leaving many in stitches

Strange pap recipes have gone viral on TikTok. Image: PixelCatchers

Source: Getty Images

South Africans discuss pap sushi

Peeps had a lot to say about the woman's pap recipe. Some online users said they could see the vision with her pap sushi. Others insisted that people should go back to eating pap as it is. Watch the pap sushi recipe below:

Yannick_molebatsi commented:

"Guys let's all agree this is better than the others😭"

Kaiis.Korner wrote:

"If I ever bite into sushi and it’s actually pap, I’d be so mad😭😭"

D E R C H said:

"😔Pap is going through a lot this year."

Aassiyah:modest creator 🫧🤍 applauded:

"Honestly this is the sushi we can eat."

PinkPanther admitted:

"😭I’m not even mad."

Charlene💕 shared thoughts:

"Visually appealing? Definitely.. would I eat it?? Yeah, sure. But do I want Justice for pap?? 100 per cent yes!!! 😭 stop abusing pap Keso."

Thato K Makwela added:

"Wait besides the avo I'm hearing her out."

