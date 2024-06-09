Man Cooks Cow Udder in TikTok Video, Mzansi Full of Jokes
- A man in a TikTok video showed people his interesting recipe using an uncommon ingredient as the protein
- The TikTokker showed people how to prepare a cow part, and he filmed the whole cooking process
- South Africans who found the TikTok video online did not hold back in the comment section as they joked about the dish
A man in a tiktok video showed people a recipe for how to cook a certain cow part. Many people got to see how the men prepared a delicacy.
The video of the man cooking attracts lots of attention. Many people believe this after seeing the man's unique recipe.
Man prepares udder stew in video
In a TikTok video, @eugene_memba decided to cook the udder. In the clip, he prepared a tomato-based stew. Watch the video below:
South Africa amazed by recipe
Mini South Africans commented on the recipe video making jokes. Netizens admitted that they had never thought of how udder is cooked. Read the comments nelow:
Kairetu Tajiri commented:
"I’m curious about the texture."
user9528590903564 wrote:
"I will feel weird eating this."
SMF RAW G said:
"South African here keen to try it... keep up the good content... when cooking low and slow, which is better gas or coals?"
David Ngugi asked:
"Ayaye cow udder is edible?."
Ms. Sakase added:
"Gave us a moment of silence to give us time to think if we wanna go on watching ."
tragic.765 was amazed by the cook:
"Udla amabele wenkomo?"
