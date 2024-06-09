A man in a TikTok video showed people his interesting recipe using an uncommon ingredient as the protein

A TikTok video shows a man cooking cow udder and Mzansi peeps were amused. Image: @eugene_memba

Source: TikTok

The video of the man cooking attracts lots of attention. Many people believe this after seeing the man's unique recipe.

Man prepares udder stew in video

In a TikTok video, @eugene_memba decided to cook the udder. In the clip, he prepared a tomato-based stew. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by recipe

Mini South Africans commented on the recipe video making jokes. Netizens admitted that they had never thought of how udder is cooked. Read the comments nelow:

Kairetu Tajiri commented:

"I’m curious about the texture."

user9528590903564 wrote:

"I will feel weird eating this."

SMF RAW G said:

"South African here keen to try it... keep up the good content... when cooking low and slow, which is better gas or coals?"

David Ngugi asked:

"Ayaye cow udder is edible?."

Ms. Sakase added:

"Gave us a moment of silence to give us time to think if we wanna go on watching ."

tragic.765 was amazed by the cook:

"Udla amabele wenkomo?"

