A child in a TikTok video was at a birthday party, and everything went completely wrong in a video

A TikTok video shows a child who got out of hand while celebrating a birthday. The kid was at a party, and he messed up.

A kid stepped on a birthday cake in a TikTok video, and peeps were in stitches. Image: @sisanda040

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the child's disastrous moment got thousands of likes. Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the video of the child at the party.

Birthday party ruined in TikTok video

A TikTok video by @sisanda040 shows a child who was at a birthday party. Things went south, thanks to the kid in the video who wasn't paying attention to where he walked.

In the clip, the kid was trying to walk past when he stepped into the cake. Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by birthday cake disaster

Many people could not help but to make jokes about the clumsy child. Peeps shared their hilarious commentary on the video.

Phumza Ndlebentle Zo commented:

"I like how the adults handled and spoke to the boy, they didn't shout at him or call him names. big up to the parents."

K H A N Y A joked:

"He did it on purpose."

Ayanda Nkanyezi was amused:

"Wenzani manje uBoy."

Rhinah 'elabye laughed:

"Le yena ne a eya kae ? Imagine this happening lapho you were not even invited."

Bridget added:

"Yaphela kanjalo iparty."

Minish was entertained:

"What’s dusting me ngaba bathwele izandla."

zama wondered:

"Where was he going?"

Source: Briefly News