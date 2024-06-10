A little boy who got stuck went viral on social media, leaving many people in laughter

The footage generated over 4.7 million, along with thousands of likes and many comments

The clip amused the online community as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A hilarious video of a toddler stuck in a vase amused many online users, and the clip went viral on social media.

A toddler got stuck in a vase, and the TikTok video went viral online. Image: @chappellapple7

Source: TikTok

Boy gets stuck

The footage shared by @chappellapple7 on the video platform shows a little boy surrounded by a bunch of gentlemen who were trying to get the boy out of the vase.

The TikTok video of the toddler amused many people online and became a viral hit, gathering over 4.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens are in laughter

The video entertained the online community as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts while others cracked jokes, saying:

Nothisispatrick said:

"Kids, man...I had to call the FD to get my son out of a baby swing."

BaddieTaurus stated:

"Immediate bedtime after all this. These kids be something else."

Erika wrote:

"Kids really wake up and choose to do the absolute most."

Mari Keiry poked fun at herself, saying:

"My mom would’ve left me in there for a few hours to learn my lesson."

Chock commented:

"Lmaooo now you gotta play this video at his wedding and graduation."

Rye Johnny simply said:

"Omg kids will give you a heart attack."

Shiro Yaniss Nganga wrote:

"He seems unbothered."

