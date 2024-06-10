A lady took to social media to showcase the homemade pies she tried making, and the clip went viral

The TikTok footage gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments online

Mzansi netizens were amused by the stunner's cooking as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

One lady had South Africans cracked up in laughter with her homemade pies, and the clip went viral online.

A South African lady's homemade pies left many people in stitches. Image: @precious94238

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her homemade pies

TikTok user @precious94238 shared a video of her attempt to make homemade pies, which went completely left. The young lady showed off the process from beginning to end, and the outcome was hilarious.

The clip was well received by social media users and became a viral hit, generating over 240K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within two days of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to TikTok, @precious94238 poked fun at herself, saying:

"I’m afraid to taste them cause yintoni nale."

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA cracks jokes

Many people were left in stitches by the lady's cooking skills as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others poked fun at the stunner, saying:

Malaika Motsoai said:

"Steak and kidney scones."

Anele Sox added:

"Grilled scones."

Thy Queendom Come suggested:

"If you want to make your own puff pastry from scratch, there are YouTube tutorials for that."

Mayine asked:

"Is this puff pastry babe?"

Nosipho Mbatha wrote:

"Pies or scones chomi? You make better scones than me."

Kevins commented:

"My sister pastry and magwinya are two different, and the other way more complex than the other."

Marchabi Weeto replied:

"Give me the recipe I want to surprise my mother-in-law."

Man shares botched attempt with Woolworths easy vetkoek mix in a video

Briefly News previously reported that one man was left disappointed by Woolworths' easy vetkoek mix. He shared a video online that went viral.

TikTok user @ray_mahlaka was excited to try out the Woolworths easy vetkoek mix, but his excitement quickly turned into horror. The young man revealed in his video that he purchased the mixture at Woolworths and showed how the packet looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News