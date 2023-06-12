A woman went shopping at Shoprite, and she was surprised by the too-good-to-be-true deal she found

The woman claimed she was plugging the country and said that they only needed the Shoprite card to buy alcohol that seemed to go for way below R10

Many online users aware excited to see the deal that would allow them to get Brutal Fruit for very cheap

One woman made misled people that they could buy a six-pack of Brutal Fruit without breaking the bank on booze. This lady took a video when she thought she found the insane deal for the alcohol.

A TikTok video made people think Brutal Fruit was being sold for very cheap until they noticed a bag behind the sign. Image: ladykbakes

Source: TikTok

Online users were floored after seeing the price point of what many thought was for alcohol. The video got thousands of likes from people who appreciated the shopping tip.

Woman claims Brutal Fruit sold at Shoprite is at ridiculously low price

A woman @ladykbakes was at Shoprite when she noticed that Brutal Fruit was being sold at R4 per case. The lady made a vlog to tell her followers that there was a bargain on alcohol available, but it was the price for the barely visible bag attached to the sign. Watch the video below:

South African alcohol lovers upset over fake Brutal Fruit bargain by Shoprite

People always appreciate good shopping tips that will save them money. People commented that would have stocked up on way more after noticing the price.

Mapula Waga Madibana said:

"Not me saving this to send my bestie only to find out its for a plastic bag hebannnnnna."

Nonhle_Ayanda085 asked:

"Why you didn’t buy a lot so we can buy from you ngo R8 for a six pack."

anelisiwe_ntantala joked:

"I almost resigned with immediate effect."

user5256142653477 commented:

"You're playing wena. You only bought 24? Guys, does anyone have a truck to help me?"

Musa Gift Masombuka explained:

"I would have gotten them with R4 as well. The CPA says you pay the price you saw. In this case, the tag didn't specify which product is R4."

“So cute”: Gogo pulls Brutal Fruit out fridge, thinks it’s fruit juice, SA melts

Briefly News previously reported that ane gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast thinking it was a fancy fruit juice. Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles, and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do.

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a video of a gogo coming to ask what type of fruit juice is in this glass bottle. It turns out it is a Brutal Fruit, and gogo was about to get litty nice and early, lol.

