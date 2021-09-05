Patrice Motsepe is one of South Africa’s richest people and he enjoys a life many of us can only dream about.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Almost all South Africans know who Patrice Motsepe is - he is everyone’s favourite billionaire. From bringing Messi to Mzansi to bettering the lives of citizens, Motsepe has used his wealth for good.

Motsepe and his wife at the amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo by Kevin Tachman / WireImage for amfAR / Getty.

Source: Getty Images

However, even though his hand is always open to those less fortunate, Motsepe’s wealth helps him and his family live comfortable lives. Briefly News decided to take a look at Motsepe’s life, career and the lifestyle he lives.

Patrice Motsepe was born to a chief of the Mmakau branch of the Tswana people

The SA billionaire was born on 28 January, 1962, to Kgosi Augustine Motsepe.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kgosi was a former teacher and chief of the Mmakau branch.

He later became the owner of a Spaza shop which was a hit with black mine workers. According to Wikipedia, Motsepe learned business skills from his dad. It was also at his father’s shop where Motsepe got exposure to mining.

Patrice Motsepe holds two different qualifications

Patrice Motsepe holds two separate degrees. Motsepe has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Swaziland and a law degree from the University of the Witwatersrand - where he specialised in mining and business law.

Motsepe was the first black man to own a mining company

In 1997, gold prices hit rock bottom and it enabled Motsepe to buy six gold mine shafts from AngloGold for $7.7 million.

As part of the deal, he was able to pay off the mines with money his company, now called African Rainbow Minerals, earned. African Rainbow Minerals was the first black-owned mining company in South Africa.

All his hard work led to Motsepe being named South Africa’s wealthiest man in 2012, with a fortune consisting of $2.4 billion.

As of 2021, according to Statista, Motsepe is the 3rd richest man in the country with a nett worth of $2.9 billion, which is about R41.4 billion.

Motsepe owns a R69 million mansion in Cape Town

Motsepe bought a R69 million mansion in Cape Town in 2014, and just a year later, he bought land for R30 million in one of Cape Town’s property hot spots.

Cars worth millions

Motsepe also has great taste in cars. He reportedly owns a collection of a 2007 BMW 750 iL, Mercedes Benz S65 AMG, a Bentley Continental GT and the BMW 760 Li.

Collectively those cars cost over R12 million:

Bentley Continental GT- R3.373 million

Mercedes Benz S65 AMG R3.2 million

2007 BMW 750 iL- R1.315 million

BMW 760 Li- over R4 million

Patrice Motsepe owns his own private jet

The 59-year-old mining magnates has his own plane, which he once shared with rapper 50 cents.

According to Buzz South Africa, the jet is a Hawker 4000 with a price tag of over $20 million.

Source: Briefly.co.za