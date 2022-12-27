When you have a lot of money in your bank account, splurging on a house that costs millions is merely a luxury you cannot forgo. South African billionaires are not shy about spending top money to live icontincountry's fanciest homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South African billionaires have saved no expenses on their homes and live in some of the country's most luxurious houses. Images: Darryl Hammond, Taylor Hill, Brigitte Weidlich & Louise Gubb

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News looks at some of the most luxurious houses owned by African billionaires. You might be surprised to learn that one man built his own "city" to house his state-of-the-art palace.

1. Douw Steyn builds R250 million palace on his private estate

South African billionaire Douw Steyn made waves when he announced a development project in Fourways and Lanseria, Johannesburg, called "Steyn city".

Not on"y did Steyn create a private estate that houses some of the most extravagant houses in the city, but the billionaire also built himself a palace fit for a king, which he named the "Palazzo Steyn", according to BusinessTech.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In 2018, the 3 000 square-metre house was said to be the most expensive house in the country at the time.

According to Homes of the Rich, the mega-mansion has seven bedrooms, a two-storey library, a 33-car subterranean garage and more outstanding features, includingMzansi'slawns and an infinity-edge swimming pool.

The house also has a breathtaking view of the rest of SMotsepe's.

2. Patrice Motsepe spurlges on a R69 million Cape Town luxury mansion

One of Mzansi's first black billionaires, Patrice Motsepe, spent a chunk of change on his unique Cape Town home. Motsepe's house is located in the super luxurious suburb of Bishopscourt.

According to Forbes, the mansion was built in 2008 and was first put on the market for R98 million in 2011. Motsepe bought the house in 2014.

The billionaire's house has a fantastic view of Table Mountain, and the main bedroom has stunning "his and hers" dressing rooms with a private lounge area and fireplace.

The fancy house has five more bedrooms fitted with dressing rooms and a built-in lift connecting each floor. All the bedrooms have a balcony with exquisite views of the surrounding terrain.

3. Johann Rupert's Cape Town mega-mansion is worth more than R36 million

Johann Rupert and his family have amassed massive wealth in South Africa, with over 30 companies operating globally, reports Bloomberg.

The Ruperts have no issues with spending a pretty penny on tL'Ormarinsthey like. Rupert once spent $4.1 million (around R68 million) on a buffalo named Mystery in 2013.

Rupert owns a house in the L'Ormarins Estate in Franshoek, Cape Town and is worth over 2 million euros (R36 million). The publication explains that the estate is the most significant part of Anthonij Rupert Wyne, the South African billionaire's wine empire.

4. Nicky Oppenheimer, heir to the De Beers diamond fortune, has a house in Johannesburg

Nicky Oppenheimer is South Africa's richest man and has a fantastic house located in Parktown, Johannesburg, called Brenthurst Gardens.

According to Wikipedia, the massive estate has 45 acres of breathtaking gardens. The gardens have 70% of indigenous plant life, with the rest coming from countries such as Australia, South America, New Zealand and Japan.

According to WayBack Machine, the Brenthurst house was built in 1902, and the Oppenheimer family has been occupying that house since 1922. It is clear how much the home is worth, but one can assume it is worth a fortune as it has been around for decades.

Cyril Ramaphosa, Tokyo Sexwale and 3 others are some of South Africa's richest political leaders

Briefly News previously reported that for some of the country's leaders, being a politician is a side hustle.

Some have major bank accounts, with their net worth going well into the millions. Cyril Ramaphosa, Tokyo Sexwale, Saki Macozoma, Jacob Zuma, and Thabo Mbeki are among Mzansi's wealthiest politicians.

Briefly News looks at five of the country's leading men raking in serious cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News