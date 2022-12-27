Homeownership in South Africa is one of the most significant accomplishments one can ever hope to achieve

People who are lucky enough to become homeowners are always eager to share their exciting news on the socials

The stories about people celebrating in their homes are a constant source of inspiration for online peeps who have the same goals

Peeps who own homes in South Africa each have different ways of how they managed to do it. These locals' journey towards home ownership is some much-needed inspiration for others.

Many South Africans understand the importance of home ownership and are always impressed when people achieve their dream. Image: Twitter/@Lebzit/I@CcpEkasi/Instagram/ @anna_mawana

South Africans are not short of motivation between a man who built a whole house in less than a year and an old lady who only got a brick home after three decades. Mzansi has proof that owning property is a dream within reach.

1. Man builds home in 6 months

A man @IamHardbone told people on Twitter that he built a home in just six months. The man details that he spent R500 000 after some restricted budget when he had to be broke half the year. The man who built his own from scratch saved a lot of money, as BusinessTech reports that the average price for a home is R1 431 712.

The pictures of his gorgeous home amazed netizens, and people wanted to see the inside. The crib's interior was beautifully done, with wooden finishes and a marble floor.

2. Home worth R670 000 in local Township inspires South Africans

A Picture posted by EkasiProperty (@CcpEkasi) caused a buzz on Twitter. The house was built in a modern style that they described as "typical for a young fresh family."

People could not stop raving about how gorgeous the house was. Netizens complimented the company for designing such a beautiful affordable home.

3. Collen Mashwana Foundation builds home for gogo living in mud house for 3 decades

A touching story of a woman who lost her eyesight in 2004 left South Africans emotional. Businesswoman Collen Mashawana came to the rescue after finding out about the woman living in a mud house since 1988.

Since finding out about her in 2018, the Collen Mashwana Foundation finally moved the woman to her brand new two-bedroom house in 2022. People loved the story and expressed gratitude to the Collen Mashawana foundation for helping.

4. Young woman purchases new home

One Capetonian, @anna_mawana, was excited to start living on her own property. The lady showed off her accomplishment on social media, and people were amazed by her gorgeous house.

In her Instagram pictures, the lady named Analisa Mawana posed in her kitchen while holding a bouquet with champagne on the table to celebrate. People were just as excited about her huge achievement.

5. Man rebuilds house for parents

A South African guy, @Lebzit, took to social media to show people how he transformed his family home. He shared before and after pictures saying it represents his success.

People were in awe of the amazing house renovation. Online users congratulated him on taking care of his parents.

South Africans understand the challenge of owning your own property. These homeowners gave people hope that they could do it too.

