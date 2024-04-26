A South African woman decided to give herself the big chop which left her boyfriend in total disbelief

The guy asked questions and his reaction to the DIY haircut spread laughter among TikTok users

Netizens had a lively discussion about the dynamics of relationships after seeing the wholesome clip

A woman took matters into her own hands and gave herself a haircut at home. Her unsuspecting boyfriend walked in to find her with clippers in hand, surrounded by a sea of freshly cut hair.

Woman shocks bae with new hairstyle

The sight left him completely shocked and with many questions. As he grappled with the surprise, the woman offered an explanation for her impromptu haircut.

Hair video posted on TikTok

She said she was tired of dealing with dandruff and breakage, in the video posted on the TikTok account @patriciakgomotso12. At that point half of her hair was shaved.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users chimed in about the guy who sounded traumatised by his girlfriend's new look.

See some comments below:

@josmal09 said:

"He’s so stressed out. "

@Kutlwano shared:

"Moriri is something sensitive hle. My dad speaks like this. "

@ledilechuene stated:

"Guy is traumatised stru. "

@mandyy wrote:

"Mina I cut my hair every year, I just wake up not liking my hair. "

@caroll__m posted:

"You better listen to that man okay. "

@tibynkanyane commented:

"Motso please listen to that man he is so calm. "

@pontshomolefi mentioned:

"The defeat in his voice when he said 'why o yetsa so.' "

@athini_mendwana commented:

"Is he in his 30s chom? Why are they like this, mine is exactly like this."

@nolwaziignatia joked:

"I know he is afraid of not feeling like the only man in the house. Yaz sometimes it’s important to listen to your man. ❤️"

