In a TikTok video, a woman reveals what having a high tight ponytail has done to her hair

The woman used to use her ponytail to hide her bald spot but decided to shave her hair off in a brave move

Mzansi woman revealed that many women relate to what the good sis was going through

A TikTok video shows a woman with a high ponytail who then reveals a bald spot. She decided to shave her head bald. Source: @fat_pantss

Through a courageous TikTok video, a woman sheds light on her struggles with a high ponytail and a hidden bald spot, ultimately boldly embracing her natural beauty by shaving off her hair.

Woman shares how high ponytail caused bald spot

The video begins with the woman, Lerato Lee Molefe, confidently showing off her tightly-wound high ponytail. She opens up about how she hates the ponytail with all her heart.

With raw honesty, she uncovers the hidden secret that her high ponytail has been concealing – a bald spot resulting from years of tension and strain on her hair.

As the video unfolds, the woman makes a difficult yet transformative decision. In a decisive moment captured on camera, she bravely shaves off her hair, symbolising a fresh start.

Many ladies relate to what the woman is going through

In the comment section, numerous women are sharing their own stories of hair-related struggles, showcasing their vulnerability.

zamamemela577 said:

"Nami zahamba izinwele. [My hair also started breaking like that.]"

fentse exclaimed:

"Hau ichiskop pho kubanda nakanje nkosi yam. [Hawu, you cut a chiskop while it's this cold.]"

Kim-ophrah commented:

"It must have been tight and even gave you a headache, right? It happens, but I wear messy buns."

Lebogang Hope Letean revealed:

"Dude, I thought I was the only one."

bettylindiwe24 said:

"Styling gel did me bad, yoh."

Sinentandokazi_theBaby added:

"I went through the same process."

NMotona revealed:

"The same thing happened to me and it's been three months and my hair is growing so slowly now I am braiding it just to hide my big patch."

Barber shows off geometric hair magic: “I should recommend this to my dad”

In other news, Briefly News reported about a barber who uses geometry to give his customers the perfect hair installation.

In the TikTok video, the man uses his instruments to measure his customers' heads to ensure that cutting hair or installing a wig are angled correctly. Many people found his way of doing hair hilarious.

