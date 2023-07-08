A barber took cutting hair ends to a new level when he introduced geometry to his business

The skilled man makes use of instruments and angles to measure his customers and map out hair instalments

His antics have both amused and amazed Tiktokkers, and one commentator suggested bringing her dad to get his hair done

A barber showed how he measures the success of his work in a viral video which displays his mathematic skills on people's heads. Image: @geometric_barber

A barber who puts wigs on men's heads is proving to be a cut above the rest in a TikTok video where he installed hair on a man, leaving netizens in a tailspin.

Men have shown great interest in the hair installation and complimented the barber's cutting and pasting skills.

TikTok Barber goes viral for his geometric wig installation skills

The Geometric Barber, as he calls himself, uses geometric instruments like a nautical protractor and a ruler to measure the client's hairstyle.

His video clocked a whopping 3.5 million views.

Whether cutting hair or installing a wig, the man's skills are measured and angled correctly.

He has many videos on his TikTok account, which show him geometrically cutting men's hair and leaving no angle uncorrected.

Watch the video here:

Netizens praise the barber for his wig and haircut techniques

The man's unique skills in giving customers different haircuts have resulted in praise and wonder from netizens.

Mary Thembani called the dedicated barber a miracle worker.

"Geometric Barber, you are a miracle worker! God bless you and your talent."

User6790953865096 remarked that the man impresses even himself.

"He's happy! The barber is impressed by his work."

Kyakuwa Sharon pictured what it would be like getting her hair done by the Geometric Barber.

"I'm just here imagining how someone can draw maps on my head."

Lethu thought of her father when seeing the video.

"I should probably recommend this to my dad."

Himothy believed that people are going to be inspired to do unique things.

"Someone's gather is gonna see this and grow an afro."

