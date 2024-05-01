A young lady took to social media to thank her hubby for marrying her despite having three baby daddies

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the woman's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman celebrated her husband for stepping up in her life, and people clapped for the gentleman.

A lady thanked her husband for embracing her past in a TikTok video. Image: @rudzie_pande

Woman shows her hubby gratitude

A lady caused quite a huge stir online after she revealed that she had three baby daddies. The woman shared footage of herself cleaning her home and dancing on TikTok. She also took the opportunity to openly thank and appreciate her man for looking past the societal norms and stereotypes placed on women with more than three baby daddies and embracing her and her kids.

@rudzie_pande said that her hubby married her and went on to make her a housewife despite having three kids with three different men, which she genuinely appreciated.

The clip became a viral hit, generating over 76K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform.

Take a look at the clip below:

SA reacts to the woman's revelation

Many people were amazed by her revelation, while others showed her love and support as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Moekie shared:

"I attended a wedding over the weekend, the girl has five kids, and the guy still married her, and she's pregnant with her husband's child..."

Beauty Dimpho said:

"You are giving me hope. I have two kids with different fathers. God bless your marriage."

Nosipho added:

"May this kind of love locate me with my two boys."

User wrote:

"Consider your self lucky."

Faith gushed over her marriage, saying:

"You are blessed umphathe kahle."

Netshifhefhe dakie commented:

"SBWL to be your husband's wife."

Mzansi mom praises her husband who embraces her son like his own

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to TikTok to openly and lovingly appreciate her husband for loving her and her son from a previous relationship.

A sweet video shared by @zee_jonas shares a montage of pictures and videos of her family as she reveals how her husband willingly got into a relationship with her and loved her son like he was his own.

