The South African legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka considered going back to school

The Umqombothi hitmaker wants to further her studies after she completed her Honours Degree in December 2023

Yvonne said that she is still unsure if she'll do her Masters soon as some of the classes would need her to attend them in England

The legendary South African singer and songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka made a big move recently regarding her higher education.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka wants to further her studies

The Umqombothi hitmaker was happy to complete her honours degree in December 2023 before her mother passed away, and she is considering furthering her studies.

According to Daily Sun, the I'm In Love With The DJ star Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was glad she went back to school to complete her honours. Right now, she wants to do her masters degree, though she is still unsure if she should go ahead.

She said:

"I went back to school because I sit on different boards, and some of them are international. If you go there and you’ve got no knowledge, it becomes a mission, and that’s what inspired me to do management practices and leadership. However, it was terrible. Academic writing is not easy, but I’m glad I did it."

Yvonne also mentioned that if she decides to go back and study, it'll mean for her to travel to England as some of the classes are being lectured there:

"I'm considering it. With my honours degree, I felt ready and decided to go for it, tackling the challenge head-on. It wasn't easy, but I managed it. As an adult, the flexibility of different schedules and cohorts helps.

"However, this master's degree takes 24 months because it's from the University of Reading, which is part of Henley, a British university. You can study here, but some classes require travel to England. I need to decide if I really want to commit. The honours degree was intense, and while people say the master's is slightly easier, I'm still unsure."

