Yvonne Chaka Chaka is mourning the loss of her dear mother. The singer took to social media to announce that her mother had departed.

Yvonne shares throwback pics of her and her mother

"Rest in peace mother. Rest in peace gogo wa a ntwana bam (my children's grandmother). Tlela ikurula mhane."

Mzansi comforts Yvonne Chaka Chaka

nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Condolences my queen, sending God's comforting prayers to you and family."

dr_k_unplugged shared:

"Condolences General."

nonhle_thema expressed:

"May God comfort and heal you and the family during this difficult time."

ladydkhoza expressed:

"Condolences Meme Yami."

susula_sanyu added:

"May her soul rest well, we send our sincere condolences to the entire family and friends wa magogo."

stelladamasus said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

lebomashile replied:

"Condolences. She was beautiful like you. Sending love to you and your family."

conniechiume added:

"Rest well mama. May God give family comfort."

sangwenisiddo shared:

"I'm so sorry family."

keneilwemarwane said:

"Condolences to you and the rest of the family mah."

jbwdesigns7128 added:

"Deepest condolences to you and family."

