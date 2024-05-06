Actress Ntando Duma has hinted at being engaged to her mystery boyfriend via an Instagram post

The former The Queen star compiled pictures for her April dump, and in one of them, she is wearing an engagement ring

South African netizens are curious as to who might have stolen Ntando Duma's heart as she often brags about her love life

Fans have reason to believe that actress Ntando Duma is going to get hitched. This comes after the star showed off a beautiful rock on her engagement finger.

Is Ntando Duma getting married?

On her Instagram page, Ntando hopped on the trend where people share a compilation of all the things they got up to for that specific month. One of the people who partake in the trend is Ntando Duma.

Keeping with the trend, Ntando captioned her "April Dumpzies" post with a heart, bouquet and in-love emojis.

Ntando shared selfies, pictures with flowers, a rose bouquet, lunch dates and the very in-your-face diamond ring.

Who is Ntando Duma's man?

After her failed relationship with the father of her child, Junior De Rocka, Ntando Duma has not revealed the identities of the men she was involved with afterwards.

The only hint she gave was pictures from her romantic getaway with the mystery man, and she never fully showed his face.

Netizens are curious about who the man might be, while others are not convinced she is engaged.

@missmlingwa said:

"Okay, so she casually dropped an engagement pic like it's nothing."

@tomegugu added:

"What a way to announce your engagement."

@Ihhashi_Turkei asked:

"Is that what I think it is, congratulations to her."

@Oskido_T claimed:

"I'm sure it is for the 5th time."

Ntando Duma takes on Thailand with mystery bae

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma went on a vacation to Thailand with a man.

Duma was on a baecation with her mystery boo, and fans know this because she posted a picture of her man's leg. Ntando Duma had also confirmed being in a new relationship after blogger Musa Khawula leaked pics of her new man.

