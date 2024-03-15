Ntando Duma recently teased Mzansi with a boyfriend reveal in a cute video

The actress is out on vacation with her mystery man and has been giving fans some content from her romantic getaway

Mzansi was sceptical about Ntando's post, where many questioned why she was hiding her man

Ntando Duma flaunted her mystery man in a video while on baecation.

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma is having the time of her life on her baecation. The media personality and her man are globe-trotting and gave fans a look into their romantic getaway and had tongues wagging about her relationship.

Ntando Duma flaunts her man in cute video

Gone girl Ntando Duma is enjoying her time Kwa'Love and has been feeding netizens some much-needed gone girl content.

The Shaka iLembe actress and her man took to Thailand and although he has not made an official appearance on her social media posts aside from some photo credit, Ntando has teased Mzansi with a limb or two.

In her latest Instagram post, Ntando shared a selfie video caressing her man's arm. From the clip, it's evident that Ntando is utterly smitten with her man, even using Brian McKnight's Love of My Life as the background song.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Ntando Duma's video

Netizens were stunned and questioned why Ntando was hiding her boyfriend:

Abuti__Ray said:

"The way they hide the guys they are dating is alarming."

thato_nchela wrote:

"We will be here, Natasha and Lorch started like this."

BeardedPriest1 concluded:

"We know she is a side piece the moment she starts hiding him."

The_TimeTravela posted:

"It’s a married man, 'cause no one in their right mind goes for industry women."

NtateWilliams joked:

"Where is the bodyguard friend?"

