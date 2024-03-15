Ntandokazi once again became a trending topic after a picture of her posing in a bathtub went viral

Trolls ran with the narrative that she was not as wholesome as they thought because of the sultry snapshot

Social media users are going back and forth trying to figure out what kind of woman Ntando is

Ntandokazi Mzamo's snap sparked a debate on social media. Image: @ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

A sultry photo of Ntandokazi Mzamo that's circulating on social media caused a frenzy.

Ntando trends on X

Seeing Ntando in such a revealing light disappointed fans, who complained on X, formerly known as Twitter. The viral sensation's reputation as a wholesome and respectful woman was questioned.

She posted the picture on her Instagram account on 21 October 2022, and haters unearthed it to discredit her.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA tweep drags Ntando

One tweep @FinestZungu_, subjected Ntando to a lot of criticism with his post. He said:

"On behalf of all men, we apologise to the ladies for judging you because of Ntando. We thought she was different, but it turns out she's just like everyone else. There's no man who would allow his woman to post naked pictures."

While some people were quick to pass judgement, others rushed to her defence, saying that the photo doesn't detract from her character.

They argued that Ntando shouldn't be pressured to live up to people's expectations just because the public glorified her and put her on a pedestal.

See some comments below:

@Ron_YNWA said:

"Hehehe the receipts are out."

@SA1NT___ mentioned:

"The rise and fall of Ntandokazi do we have someone to do the doccie."

@Siyamke1 posted:

"They’re gonna do to her what they did with Mihlali sadly. Mihlali would trend a whole week with men obsessing over her and just using her to bash other women. Till they realised she is very big on not dating broke men."

@hlabanematt tweeted:

"She never said anything, y’all just decided to come with your opinions. Let her live her life the way she’s always been living."

@TheRealVicPrice wrote:

"The idea of hyping up another man’s woman is pathetic, baningi abo cherrie gents."

@JoyceMatlala3 stated:

"Kancane kancane uyavela."

@ketatamei typed:

"She was never different in any way or form, she's just another average Southy gal."

@ZinhleN99124516 added:

"She was too good to be true."

Ntandokazi receives gifts from SA brands

Recently, Briefly News reported that viral sensation Ntandokazi received gifts from big brands and couldn't be more thrilled.

Ntandokazi is seen in a TikTok video opening her pressies with her supportive boyfriend Bash behind the camera. She got excited when she laid eyes on a stylish laptop bag.

Source: Briefly News