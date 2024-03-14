A young lady has caused quite a heated debate among social media users with her video, which has gone viral

In the TikTok clip, the woman revealed that she no longer shops at Shein but rather at Temu and people were left curious

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded her comment section, expressing their thoughts

One young lady had tongues wagging online after shocking users with her revelation, which caused a huge stir on the internet.

A young lady ditched Shein for Temu, which sparked a huge controversy online, shares a TikTok video.

Woman's revelation stirs a huge debate

The footage posted by @nardiana_26 on the video platform has gathered over 95K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. As the video began, the young lady said she no longer shops at the leading online store Shein but at Temu. The woman's revelation sparked a massive online debate about which store is "better."

One person in the comment section was not convinced about Temu, saying:

"I still don’t think Temu is cheaper. It’s just now because there are discounts. They are trying to attract people."

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's clip

The video of the woman captured the attention of many individuals online as they rushed to her comments section to voice their opinions on the two brands.

Lashbytitolin stood on business with the leading online story saying:

"SHEIN is more cheaper than Temu yo."

Mazibuko_l added:

"Temu is actually expensive."

@Zinhle was confused and asked for clarity:

"Difference between Shein and temu??"

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"For Me, the difference is that Temu is much more cheaper and it has no shipping fee."

StrategicTumi| Marketing & Biz commented:

"Temu is more expensive on a lot of products are more than Shein."

Fancy_Ngcobo loves Temu, adding:

"Me too, girl never looked back."

Itumeleng said:

"I’m sorry, but Shein is for life."

