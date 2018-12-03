Duduzane Zuma's biography: age, wife, education, and net worth

Duduzane Zuma aspires to be the president of South Africa someday, like his father, Jacob Zuma. He has been in the limelight severally due to controversial reasons. Duduzane faced corruption allegations involving the Gupta brothers and an assistant finance minister in 2015.

Duduzane was introduced to the Gupta family through his father. The Guptas hail from India and run a computer equipment, media, and mining business empire in South Africa. People question Duduzane's relationship with the Guptas because they are linked to a chain of corruption cases.

Profile summary

Full name Duduzane Zuma Famous as Jacob Zuma's son Gender Male Date of birth May 20, 1984 Zodiac sign Taurus Age 38 years (as of September 2022) Place of birth Maputo, Mozambique Residence South Africa Education Pretoria Boys High School, Empangeni High School, University of Pretoria Qualification Bachelor's degree in Information and Communication Technology Career Businessperson, IT expert, and philanthropist Political party African National Congress (ANC) Nationality South African Tribe Zulu Father Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Mother Kate Mantsho (died 2000) Sisters Duduzile Zuma (twin sister), Phumzile Zuma Brother Mxolisi Saady Zuma, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma (died 2018) Half-siblings 18 Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Shanice Stork (2015 to present) Twitter @Duduzane__Zuma Facebook @DuduzaneZuma22 Instagram @duduzane_zumaofficial

Duduzane Zuma's biography

Duduzane Zuma is a businessman and philanthropist. He is the most popular of Jacob Zuma's children and associates with the Mzansi's National Congress (ANC) political party.

Where did Duduzane Zuma grow up?

Duduzane was born May 20, 1984, in Maputo, Mozambique. He grew up in South Africa in a polygamous family. Duduzane Zuma's father has reportedly been married six times. Jacob Zuma has over 20 children.

How old is Duduzane Zuma?

Duduzane Zuma's age is 38 years as of September 2022.

Who is Duduzane Zuma's mother?

Duduzane's mother, Kate Mantsho Zuma, committed suicide in 2000 when he was 6 years old. The 44-year-old allegedly died of malaria medication and sleeping pills overd*ose.

Duduzane Zuma's siblings

Duduzane Zuma's parents had five children, Mxolisi Saady (the eldest), twins Duduzane and Duduzile, Phumzile, and Vusi Nhlakanipho. Vusi succumbed to lupus in 2018 at age 25.

Some of Duduzane's half-sisters are Gugulethu, Thuthukile, Msholozi, Phumzile, Thandisiwe, Nokuthula, and Nqobile, while some of his half-brothers are Mziwoxolo and Jabulile.

What school did Duduzane Zuma go to?

According to Duduzane Zuma's educational background, he attended Pretoria Boys High School, Empangeni High School, and the University of Pretoria.

Duduzane Zuma's qualifications

He has a Bachelor's degree in Information and Communication Technology.

Is Duduzane Zuma married?

Duduzane Zuma married in May 2015. News had it in 2018 that Duduzane Zuma's wife was pregnant and staying in Dubai. Unlike her husband, Shanice Stork avoids the limelight.

Shanice and Duduzane Zuma's wedding

The couple exchanged vows at the New Apostolic Church in Durban and hosted a reception party at the Fairmont Hotel in Zimbali. The couple later had a traditional ceremony at Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Career history

Duduzane had difficulties finding a job after graduating. His father said in 2016 that the Guptas helped him work at one of their companies as an IT trainee. Duduzane bought shares at Mabengela Investments and became its director by 2008.

He has been a director in several companies, including JIC Mining, Sahara Computers, and Islandsites Investments 255. Duduzane also buys shares in mining and media companies.

He quit working for Oàkbay companies in 2016 and allegedly has strong ties with the Gupta family and businesses. Some reports indicated that Jacob Zuma influenced his son's success.

Duduzane has maintained in press interviews that being the president's son did not make him successful. Other businesses he is linked to include:

Shiva Uranium

Westdawn Investments

Gemini Moon 254

Afripalm Horizons

Karibu Hospitality

What is Duduzane's net worth?

Several online sources estimate his net worth as $15 million. During an interview with BBC in 2017, Duduzane confirmed being a business partner of the Gupta family but distanced himself from the family's corruption scandal.

Duduzane said neither he nor his dad owned properties in Dubai, they never bought properties on behalf of the Guptas and vice versa, and they are not linked to any company owning properties in Dubai.

Duduzane Zuma's house

Reports had it that Duduzane bought an R18 million apartment in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, in 2015. It was alleged that the Gupta family helped him purchase the property. Emails implying he tried to be a United Arab Emirates' resident also leaked online.

Duduzane Zuma's cars

Duduzane's posh rides confirm his reputable financial status. His Porsche 911 Turbo (worth $120,000 to $203,000) got into road accident in 2015.

The Guptas and Duduzane Zuma scandal

Duduzani faced corruption charges stemming from a 2015 incident. He allegedly took Mcebisi Jonas (the then-deputy finance minister) to the Gupta family house in Saxonwold.

It was reported that the Guptas offered Jonas an R600 million bribe for him to accept the finance minister position in 2015. Ajay Gupta (one of the Gupta brothers) was allegedly present at the meeting. The corruption charges against Duduzani were dropped.

Duduzane Zuma's h*omicide case

Duduzane's second court case was about h*omicide. In February 2015, he was accused of driving his Porsche 911 Turbo recklessly, this crashing into a minibus.

One of the passengers, Phumzile Dube, died, and several were injured. It was alleged that Duduzane made a call to one of the Guptas immediately after the accident.

During the case's final hearing on July 12, 2019, the defence lawyers argued that there was no reckless driving evidence. Duduzane could not control the car when it lost traction on the wet road. The court found the accused innocent of h*omicide.

Who is Duduzane Zuma?

He is a businessman, philanthropist, and the most popular of Jacob Zuma's children. He associates with the ANC political party.

Is Duduzane Zuma educated?

Duduzane's top-most education level is a Bachelor's degree.

Where did Duduzane Zuma go to school?

He studied in South Africa thought-out his academic life. Duduzane attended Pretoria Boys High School, Empangeni High School, and the University of Pretoria.

Does Duduzane Zuma have a degree?

He earned a degree in Information and Communication Technology from the University of Pretoria.

What is Duduzane Zuma's profession?

Duduzane is a businessman and an IT expert. He buys shares in mining and media companies and has been a director in several companies.

Duduzane Zuma seems to have accomplished much, but the public still wants him to prove he rightfully earned his wealth. Some people still believed he participated in the Guptas' corruption scandal, even after his case was dropped.

