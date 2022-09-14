Moira Mosimane facts and bio: Everything to know about Pitso Mosimane's wife

Moira Mosimane is a renowned South African entrepreneur, football agent, and quantity surveyor. She is also famous as Pitso Mosimane's wife. Over the years, the couple has significantly contributed to the growth and success of the South African sports industry, particularly soccer.

Moira Tihagale Mosimane is the founder and CEO of MT Sports Marketing and Management agency. It is among the most prominent sports marketing and management companies in South Africa. Interestingly, the agency represents elite sports personalities in the country, including his husband. So, what is Moira’s story?

Moira Mosimane's profiles summary

Birth name Moira Tihagale Mosimane Famous as Mosimane's wife Gender Female Date of birth 3 September 1972 Age 50 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth South Africa Current residence City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Unknown Marital status Married Husband Pitso Mosimane Children Lelentle, Kopano, Reatlegile Education University of Cape Town, Peninsula Technikon Profession Entrepreneur, football agent, quantity surveyor Company MT Sports Marketing and Management Net worth R40 million Moira Mosimane’s Instagram @moiramtsports

Moira Mosimane's biography

Moira Tihagale Mosimane was born and bred in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. However, over the years, she has managed to keep most of the information about her family under wraps.

Moira Mosimane's educational background

The entrepreneur is not only beautiful but also well-educated. After completing her high school education, she enrolled at the University of Cape Town, where she attained her B.Sc. Honours degree in Quantity Surveying. A few years later, she also received a National Diploma in Building and Surveying from Peninsula Technikon.

How old is Moira Mosimane?

Moira Mosimane's age is 50 years as of 2022. She was born on 3 September 1972, meaning she is a Virgo. Recently, she took to Instagram to thank all the people that made the day a special one. Part of the Instagram caption read,

Thank you all who came to celebrate my 50th with me. You made it extra special.

Moira Mosimane's career highlights

Mosimane's wife has enjoyed an illustrious career for two decades. According to her LinkedIn profile, her professional journey started in 2003. She worked as an assistant development manager at Transnet in Propnet Western Cape for eight months.

In August 2003, she became the senior project manager at V&A Waterfront. While still working there, she established her company, Tmtj Consulting Gauteng. For over 18 years, she has been the owner and managing director of the company.

In 2012, she also created another company. She named it MT Sports Marketing and Management. The agency has since worked with several elite sports personalities in the country. Interestingly, this is the same company that is representing coach Pitso Mosimane.

Moira also participated in the 2010 FIFA Local Organising Committee of South Africa Technical Team, Cape Town International Departures Terminal, and Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI).

What is Moira Mosimane's net worth?

The 50-year-old quantity surveyor has earned an impressive fortune from her multiple careers. As of 2022, she has an alleged net worth of R40 million. However, Pitso Mosimane’s net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Is Pitso Mosimane still married?

Yes. the couple has never revealed how they met and when they tied the knot, but it is evident that they have been together as a couple for many years. At the moment, they reside in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. They also have a home in Egypt, where her husband is currently based. The pictures of Moira Mosimane's house in Egypt surfaced on the internet in June 2022.

Their marriage is blessed with three children; two boys and one girl. Moira Mosimane's children are Lelentle, Kopano (21 years old as of 2022), and Reatlegile (11 years old as of 2022).

Lelentle recently graduated from the University of Witwatersrand with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Media Studies. She is also the founder of Learn Know Master Tutors. On the hand, Kopano and Reatlegile have followed in their father’s footsteps. They are passionate about athletics.

Moira Mosimane is among the most respected ladies in South Africa. For decades, she has dedicated her life to growing the country's economy through the construction and sports industries. Since 2012, her agency has helped many elite athletes realise their dreams. Besides her colourful career, Mosimane's wife is a family lady with three children.

