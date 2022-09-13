Karabo Magongwa is a teenage South African actress. She is famous for the Ore commercial she did at six years old. Additionally, the actress has since appeared in a few local television shows, such as House of Zwide, where she portrays Keletso.

Karabo Magongwa has been passionate about acting from a tender age. Her journey to stardom has been impressive, with her taking major roles in notable television shows. Furthermore, she has worked with some of the finest Mzansi actors and actresses, such as Nefisa Mkhabela, Vusi Kunene, and Winnie Ntshaba.

Karabo Magongwa's profiles summary

Birth name Karabo Magongwa Gender Female Date of birth 2008 Age 14-15 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Unknown Mother Patricia Magongwa Profession Actress Education Johannesburg International Primary School Net worth $15,000 Karabo Magongwa's Instagram @karabo_magongwa

Karabo Magongwa's bio

The actress was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Who are Karabo Magongwa's parents? Her mother is Patricia. On the other hand, there is little known about her father. It is also challenging to establish if she has siblings or not. Presumably, she is the only child in her family.

She attended Johannesburg International Primary School, where she completed her grade R qualification. Growing up, she wanted to become an actress. Through the help of her mother, the dream has come to pass.

How old is Keletso from House of Zwide?

When was Karabo Magongwa born? She was born in 2008, but her exact date and month of birth are unavailable. Therefore, her age is between 14 and 15 years as of 2022.

How did Karabo Magongwa become an actress?

It all started as a dream in childhood. She was passionate about acting, a dream that began at the age of 3 years. At six years old, her mother registered her with an agency. The name of Karabo Magongwa's agency is FCB Africa.

The agency was responsible for creating the advert that saw her become a national star. First, she starred in an Oreo biscuit commercial. Some people nicknamed her the Oreo girl. Later, she starred in a Standard Bank app commercial.

Karabo Magongwa’s movies and TV shows

Who plays Keletso on House of Zwide? Karabo portrays the role. In addition, she has won a few other television roles in local television shows. Below is a list of her movies and TV shows:

The Road (season 1) as Ntombi/Nomsa

(season 1) as Ntombi/Nomsa Mina Nawe (season 1) as Tshepiso

(season 1) as Tshepiso Imposter (season 1 & 2) as Lesedi

(season 1 & 2) as Lesedi House of Zwide (season 1 & 2) as Keletso

(season 1 & 2) as Keletso Bone of My Bones (season 1) as Malefo

(season 1) as Malefo aYeYe (season 1) as Azania

(season 1) as Azania Abomama (season 1 & 2) as Tjontjo

Karabo Magongwa's salary

The up-and-coming actress has an alleged net worth of $15,000. She has, however, not come public about her net worth. Nonetheless, her primary source of wealth is her acting career. Previously, she also earned her income starring in commercials.

Her salary on House of Zwide is reportedly between R15 000 and R20 000 per month for her role on the TV show. She has been playing Keletso for two seasons.

Who is Karabo Magongwa's boyfriend?

Some people are already looking to know who the child actress is dating. However, it should be noted that she is just a child – she is in her mid-teenage years and hence has not attained the legal age of being in a romantic relationship. Currently, she focuses on her studies and growing her acting career.

Karabo Magongwa is an up-and-coming actress. Her early success makes her a force to reckon with in the acting scene. As a child actress, she has already starred in a few television shows, making a name for herself.

