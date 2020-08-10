Siphesihle Ndaba’s bio: age, boyfriend, parents, Gomora, pictures

Siphesihle Ndaba is a talented upcoming actress in South Africa. She has already won the hearts of many with her debut television role on Gomora, Mzansi Magic's new hit series. She portrays the character of Mazet. Since her days in college, she was involved in stage acting and even directed a play called Skinned at the 2018 Grahamstown National Arts Festival.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Siphesihle Ndaba during the Royal Soapie Awards at MGG Production in Linbro Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Who is Siphesihle Ndaba? She is a young up-and-coming actress. The Gomora actress says she became the character she is today because of two great women in her life, her mother and US media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Profile summary

Full name Siphesihle Ndaba Gender Female Date of birth 4th August 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Siblings 20 Relationship status Single School Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy University Rhodes University Profession Actress Instagram @ceecee_ndaba

Siphesihle Ndaba's biography

Where is Siphesihle Ndaba from? The South African actress was born on 4th August 1997 in Johannesburg, Soweto, where she grew up with her grandmother and single mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who are Siphesihle Ndaba's parents

Siphesihle Ndaba at the South African Fashion Week at The Mall of Africa in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Her parents are from KwaZulu-Natal, and she speaks isiZulu. Siphesihle Ndaba's mother has two other sons; she is the last born and the only girl. She regards her mother as her best friend and her role model.

Who is the father of Siphesihle Ndaba? Her father's name is unknown as she has not shared much about him.

Siphesihle Ndaba's parents' photos are easily accessible on her Instagram page. On 12th December 2017, she posted a picture of her mother, wishing her a joyful, happy birthday. On 20th June 2021, she also posted a photo of her father, wishing him a good Father's Day.

How old is Siphesihle Ndaba from Gomora?

Siphesihle Ndaba's age is 25 years as of 2022.

What did Siphesihle Ndaba study?

The actress studied at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls from grade 10 to matric. She later went to study Bachelor of Social Science degree with a triple major in psychology, economics and drama at Rhodes University.

She graduated in 2019 with an honours degree in dramatic arts, specializing in acting, physical theatre and applied theatre with the dream of becoming a drama therapist.

What was Siphesihle Ndaba doing before Gomora?

She tried her hands on a number of things. The actress used to play the trumpet at her church and later started playing the trombone in her high school's orchestra. She was also a jazz band member while studying at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy.

Acting career

Siphesihle Ndaba at the launch of Disney+ in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

She started shaping her acting career while still a student. In an interview with Drum, she said that at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, it was compulsory for each student to have two arts subjects; hers were dance and drama.

The actress directed a play titled Skinned while still in the third year in 2018 at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival. She now plays the role of Mazet, a young girl who takes part in criminal activity on Gomora, a telenovela on Mzansi Magic.

Mazet is her first television role after graduation. Gomora is a new television crime series that started on 30th March 2020. It has won the hearts of many across Mzansi because of its talented cast.

Is Oprah Winfrey related to Siphesihle Ndaba?

Siphesihle is not related to Oprah Winfrey. She only attended Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, founded on 1st January 2009.

Is Siphesihle Ndaba related to Themba Ndaba?

The actress is not in any way related to the South African actor and director Themba Ndaba. They only share a surname.

Who is Siphesihle Ndaba's boyfriend?

Siphesihle has not yet disclosed whether she is single or involved in a very discreet relationship.

Fast facts about Siphesihle Ndaba

She has 18 siblings from her father's side.

Her first television role was in March 2020.

She is very active on Instagram and Facebook. She has over 1 million followers on both accounts.

She loves travelling.

She is a fashion enthusiast.

Siphesihle Ndaba is a young actress still building her career in the entertainment industry. She currently has two acting credits.

READ ALSO: Passion Java's bio: age, real name, wife, house, cars, worth, news

Briefly.co.za published an article about Passion Java. He is a Zimbabwean pastor, author, socialite, music promoter and entrepreneur. The preacher founded Passion Java Ministries, previously known as Kingdom Embassy.

Passion never shies away from flaunting his wealthy lifestyle online. He is a mentee of a UK- based prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy. Take a look at his biography to learn more details about his life.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News