Passion Java’s bio: age, real name, wife, house, cars, worth, news

Passion Java is a famous Zimbabwean pastor. He is also a socialite, author, entrepreneur, and music promoter. The preacher never shies away from flaunting his wealthy lifestyle online. Many people question his source of wealth because of controversies surrounding his ministry, the Passion Java Ministries. For instance, he receives gifts for performing miracles.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Pictures of Prophet Passion Java. Photo: @lily_java, @Passion Java (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Passion Java's cars, house, and lavish lifestyle make people doubt his credibility as a man of God. He is a mentee of UK-based Prophet Uebert Angel, a friend of Emmerson Mnangagwa, and a staunch ZANU–PF supporter. Uebert is a diplomat of Zimbabwe, while Dambudzo won Zimbabwe's presidential seat in 2017 under the ZANU–PF party.

Profile summary

Full name Panganai Java Gender Male Famous as Passion Java Date of birth 28th October 1988 Zodiac sign Scorpios Age 34 years (as of August 2022) Birthplace Chitungwiza, Harare, Zimbabwe Residences USA and Zimbabwe Alma mater Seke 2 High School Occupation Christian preacher, socialite, author, entrepreneur, and music promoter Church Passion Java Ministries Nationality Zimbabwean Father Charles Java Mother Cristine Rambanepasi Java Siblings 5 Marital status Married Former wife Yasmin Current spouse Lily Tsegaye Java Sons Uebert Angel, Lemuel, Raphael, and Uriel Daughters None Net worth $50 million - $110 million Instagram @prophetpassion Facebook Passion Java Twitter @passion_java YouTube Prophet Passion Java

Passion Java's biography

Passion Java's ministry began in Zimbabwe and gradually gained fame in South Africa for performing astonishing acts and miracles. Today, Passion Java Ministries has branches across Africa. Christianity is among the leading religions on the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Passion Java's real name?

His birth name is Panganai Java. He is the sixth and last child of Charles Java (father) and Cristine Rambanepasi Java (mother). Cristine was the MDC party's Alliance senator for Buhera. Both parents passed away.

How old is Passion Java?

Passion Java's age is 34 years old as of August 2022. He was born on 28th October 1988 in Chitungwiza town, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Where is Passion Java from?

The family's ancestral home is in Java Village in Buhera Central.

Educational background

Panganai grew up in Chitungwiza town and attended Seke 2 High School.

Career history

Java discovered his gift of prophecy in grade 4 and began doing church ministry work at Apostle Batsirai Java's Tabernacles of Grace. Batsirai is one of his brothers.

Prophet Java using microphones. Photo: @Passion Java (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The prophet started the Kingdom Embassy at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex in 2010 and became famous for predicting his audience's ID and phone numbers.

Java made headlines in 2013 for claiming to have miraculously terminated the four-month pregnancy of an anonymous woman. He also launched the now-defunct Kingdom TV in 2013 via Viewsat Limited (a UK company).

Kingdom TV stopped working due to unpaid seven-figure fees. Panganai later changed his church's name to Passion Java Ministries when he reached his religious career's peak.

Who is the spiritual father of Prophet Java?

It is said that Jamaican-American minister Noel Jones (pastor of the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, California, USA) and Benny Hinn (the founder of Benny Hinn Ministries, Grapevine, Texas, USA) mentored him. Noel Jones is often called "The Prince of Preachers in America."

Who is Prophet Passion Java's wife?

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye's wedding was held in Jamaica in 2016. The luxurious ceremony happened a year after the preacher divorced his first wife, Yasmin. Yasmin and Passion Java's son is called Uebert Angel.

Is Passion Java divorced?

The preacher has had one failed marriage. Nothing much is known about Passion Java's ex-wife, Yasmin. His current spouse, Lily, is Ethiopian-Zimbabwean.

Did Lily and Java call it quits?

Panganai announced his separation from Lily on his Facebook page in 2020. The two are, however, still together as of August 2022.

Who is Lily Java?

Passion and Prophetess Lily Java have three sons, Lemuel Java, Raphael Java, and Uriel Java. She was born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She moved to the US with her parents and two older siblings in early 2000.

Images of Passion with his wife, Lily. Photo: @Passion Java (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How rich is Passion Java?

Online sources estimate Passion Java's net worth as $50 to $110 million. People usually engage in the social media discussions of Ginimbi vs Passion Java wealth comparison, for they are among the richest Zimbabwean celebrities.

Passion Java's cars

Panganai Java's automobiles include a Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls Royce, Maserati Levante, Lamborghini Urus, and Range Rover. He allegedly spent over $500 000 at once on two Range Rovers and a Jaguar. Java said he bought the cars for his senior pastors, who accompanied him on the shopping spree

Passion Java's helicopter

The prophet's private jet is one of his most expensive assets.

Passion Java's records

He launched PJ Records in 2015 and allowed gospel singers to record songs free. The label promotes songs for Zim-dancehall artists Soul Jah Love, Enzo Ishall, Jah Master, Buffalo Souljah, Roki, and more. He has worked with some of these artists on Prophet Passion Riddim.

Passion Java's books

He published Manifesting Your Dream World (2013), Prophetic Secrets (2014), Fourteen Types of Angels (2017), and Interpretation - Who Is Your Interpreter (2018).

Passion Java's house

He built a mansion worth around $3 million.

Where is Passion Java's house located?

Comedian Mai Titi toured the prophet's mansion in Beltsville, Maryland, USA, in November 2019.

Pangani's cars and house. Photo: @Passion Java (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Passion Java's latest news

Here is trending news about this preacher in 2022:

The Pretoria bar bill

Master KG shared an R1.3 million (over $85,000) bill receipt from a lifestyle restaurant/bar in Pretoria, SA, on social media and tagged Panganai. The prophet went viral for spending that much on expensive alcohol at the bar on Saturday, 8th January 2022.

Cheating scandal

A South African lady called Leeshan Da Gama claimed she was pregnant for him in March 2022. She shared the videos containing her chats with Panganai on her Tik Tok channel. One chat showed Java begging Leeshan to terminate the pregnancy to protect his work and ministry.

Deportation petition

People believe Java uses state resources to support President Mnangagwa. Over 9 000 people signed an online petition addressed in March 2022 calling on the US government to deport him. The former MDC Alliance councillor Godfrey Kurauone initiated the petition and targeted 10 000 signatures.

Where is Passion Java now?

The prophet is battling a court case in Zimbabwe. He claims he was in Tanzania when one of his cars killed a pedestrian. Witnesses accused Java of driving a speeding vehicle that hit and killed a pregnant woman along Seke road, near Jongwe corner, in July 2022.

They also alleged that he switched vehicles and fled the scene. Panganai stated that his BMW X6 driver was involved in the accident on his way to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport to pick him up.

Socialite Roland Muchengwa threatened to repossess all vehicles he lent Passion, including the BMW X6. Uncle Roland confirmed the preacher does not own most of the cars he drives but rents them from Fally Ipupa's Panjap Motors in Eastlea.

Pangani's dressing styles. Photo: @Passion Java (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Passion Java's past viral headlines

Panganai has been mentioned in many controversial headlines. Here are some of them:

Criticism for his show-off character

The press and some Christian pastors condemned his flashy lifestyle and associations with President Mnangagwa. The preacher defended himself by claiming there was nothing wrong with showcasing his riches.

Birthday celebrations

On his 24 birthday, Java gave about 110 street kids a treat of chicken, pizza, and a $1,200 chariot birthday cake.

Passion Java's death prophecies on family members

Panganai's mum began prophesying at a young age. He predicted his dad's death while in grade four. Charles Java died on a Sunday the same week. The preacher prophesized his sister-in-law's death in 2018, two weeks before she met an accident.

Clergy Batsirai Java's wife, Vimbai Tsvangirai, was Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter. The late Morgan was a Zimbabwean politician and MDC party founder.

She met an accident near Kwekwe in Midlands province while travelling with MDC members Paul Rukanda (her campaign manager) and Tafadzwa Munzwa (her late mother's cousin) from the party's provincial caucus held in Bulawayo.

The two died on the spot, but Vimbai was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital before being transferred to Harare. Zimbabwean activist Patson Dzamara confirmed her death a month later.

Passion Java's snake news

Panganai was allegedly caught with a snake. The news made people believe he was involved in black magic. The preacher never denied or confirmed the rumour.

Conman allegations

Zimbabwe Republic Police warned people against him in 2020. The commission called him a conman.

Preacher Passion wearing casual and official outfits. Photo: @Passion Java (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Possessing guns and having tattoos

The preached posted a video of his gun collection on social media in 2021. People called him out for possessing guns and tattoos. He said his tattoos show his love for Mnangagwa's murderous regime.

The Covidgate scandal

It is believed the 2021 Covidgate scandal linked to President Mnangagwa's family also benefited Panganai financially.

Debts

Java's property, including a truck, public address system, and chairs, were auctioned after he failed to pay Viewsat Limited a total of $37 500 for international telecommunications services provided for his KTV channel.

Passion Java's death rumours

The prophet dismissed rumours that he died in an accident in October 2021. He landed at Victoria Falls airport with his private jet and posted a video about it. His wife Lily, Roki, and his handyman Boss Lashan accompanied him on vacation.

Fun facts about Passion Java

He launched the now-defunct Kingdom TV in 2013 at age 25.

Passion set national history by being the youngest Zimbabwean to own a TV channel.

He was named the most influential Zimbabwean under 40 in 2021.

Who is Passion Java?

He is a Zimbabwean pastor. He heads the Passion Java Ministries.

Where does Passion Java stay?

He has a mansion in Zimbabwe and USA.

Passion Java is among African prophets who are not shy from flaunting their flashy lifestyles online. Although it has come with a lot of criticism, the man of God seems to be living his best life.

READ ALSO: Aubrey Poo age, P.O.B, Isibaya, movies, awards, nominations

Briefly.co.za also published an interesting article about Aubrey Poo. Most Mzansi natives recognize him as Pelo Mohale from SABC2's Muvhango.

Aubery is an icon to many upcoming actors and actresses. He has featured in Isibaya and other famous South African soapies.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News