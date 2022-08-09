In the world of local celebrities, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla is a name that has started to stand out from the rest. Better known publicly as Mpho Wa Badimo, the distinctive star rose to prominence through her stint on Big Brother Mzansi season three and has gathered tons of fans since. So, what else do we know about her?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The TV personality has become an overnight sensation. Photo: mpho_wa_badimo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides being a reality TV star, self-identifying Sangoma (spiritual healer) has a major YouTube platform where she discusses everything from her experiences and views relating to spirituality to simply documenting mundane daily activities, outfits and other parts of her life. Before we get into her current career movies and other facts, here is a basic summary of what we know of her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Michelle Dimpho Mvundla Nickname 'Mpho Wa Badimo', 'Mphowabadimo' Date of birth 8 August 1994 Age 28 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Daveyton, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Spiritualist Current residence Unknown Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height 167 cm Hair colour Brown (currently) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Sangoma, YouTuber, reality TV star and advocate Education Undisclosed Native language isiZulu, English (fluent) Net worth R800,000 to R2.8 million (estimated) Social media pages @mpho_wa_badimo on Instagram @MPHOWABADIMO22 on Twitter MPHOWABADIMO on YouTube

As mentioned earlier, Mpho Wa Badimo’s real name is Michelle Dimpho Mvundla. However, she has adopted the more well-known nickname derived from Dimpho (gifts) and associated with her ancestors (Badimo), meaning 'A gift of ancestors' in full. Here is a more in-depth look at her profile summary.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mpho Wa Badimo’s age

First, how old is Mphowabadimo? As of 8 August this year, she is 28 years old and just starting her already-successful career.

Mpho Wa Badimo’s husband

Based on their public displays of affection, it is safe to say that Mpho Wa Badimo is dating Themba Broly, a fellow reality TV star and local musical artist. There was some confusion about the nature of Mpho Wa Badimo and Libo's relationship previously, as the two looked cosy during their stay in the Big Brother Mzansi house. But, these were seemingly just rumours.

The star has been open about her spiritual beliefs on TV and on her social media pages. Photo: mpho_wa_badimo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Mpho Wa Badimo have a child?

According to reports, she has one child, a son. He appears on her social media on occasion.

What does Mpho Wa Badimo do for a living?

Before fame, she studied and practised as a Sangoma, also known as a spiritual healer. As we briefly mentioned earlier, she was a constant on Big Brother Mzansi season three, which she subsequently won. So, what did Mpho Wa Badimo win due to coming out on top? The famous figure won an R2 million grand prize.

Mpho Wa Badimo’s net worth

Many people wonder how much money the star makes since Mpho Wa Badimo’s cars are flashy, along with other assets that grab the public's attention, like Mpho Wa Badimo’s house. Her value is reported differently online, and it is hard to confirm an amount, but it seems to be between R800,000 and R2.8 million.

Michelle was delighted when she won Big Brother Mzansi season three. Photo: mpho_wa_badimo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mpho Wa Badimo’s profiles

You can find the star on Instagram under @mpho_wa_badimo, where she has 335 thousand followers. Her Twitter handle is @MPHOWABADIMO22, and she has 110.8 thousand followers on the platform. Her YouTube page is under MPHOWABADIMO, with 59.3 thousand subscribers.

Mpho Wa Badimo may have reigned supreme as the winner of Big Brother Mzansi. Still, judging by her ever-growing social media pages and various career endeavours, she has just begun to make a name for herself.

READ ALSO: Who is Soa Mattrix? Biography, age, real name, family, songs, albums, profiles, facts

Briefly.co.za wrote about another local star that has made waves, Soa Mattrix. The local Amapiano DJ and producer has gained many fans thanks to his musical talent and undeniable charisma after beginning his career at just 10 years old.

So, what do we know about Soa Mattrix besides the details of his successful, lengthy career? Here is more on his real name, family, albums and social media profiles.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News