Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo had to make several sacrifices while living with a single parent

The young Sangoma's struggle with being the sole provider in her family after her mother lost her job did not deter her from becoming a multimillionaire

The reality TV star is nevertheless motivated to use her sudden fame and fortune to improve her family's circumstances

This month marks three months since Michelle Vundla (27), also known as "Mpho Wa Badimo," won the latest Big Brother Mzansi reality show, taking home R2 million.

BBMzansi winner Mpho Wa Badimo's financial struggles are now a thing of the past. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images via Getty Images and @mpho_wa_badimo/ Instagram

If you had told the 27-year-old in 2015/16, when she was a promo girl for MoFaya, an energy drink owned by media personality DJ Sbu, that she would be a millionaire in 2022 and appear on DJ Sbu's podcast The Hustler's Corner as a guest, she would have probably laughed at you.

This also applies to her accomplishments, such as being the first solo woman to win Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) and partnering with one of South Africa's most popular alcohol brands, Castle Milk Stout, on an ambassador deal.

Her path to the life she presently leads has been riddled with stumbling blocks.

Mpho Wa Badimo has previously spoken up about her family's financial troubles, including her mother's inability to pay her school fees, which forced her to change schools frequently.

Despite not being the brightest student in her class, she completed her matric with a bachelor's pass and became the first person in her family to have her name printed in the newspaper as a matriculant who had passed the grade.

Later on, in life, her mother was laid off from her job, and as a single mother, Mpho Wa Badimo became even more determined to achieve her goals.

“I am a single mother. My brother and mom are both diabetics. My mom was retrenched from work and taking care of my family while fulfilling my goals is at the top of my list," said the reality star in an interview with Drum magazine.

Fast forward to 2022, when she entered the BBMzansi show, defeating thousands of individuals in the auditions stage before making the final 5 and winning the season.

While other housemates simply had nominations, veto power, and eviction to deal with, she had stereotypes to break as everyone judged her lifestyle as a young sangoma (traditional healer).

“There so many things I couldn't do, like burning incense. Even me taking snuff on the show was looked at as something dirty and it was also our own black youth who were saying those things. It was sad to hear," said Mpho Wa Badimo in a podcast interview, The Hustlers Corner with DJ Sbu.

Being a multimillionaire at such a young age has not deterred her from working hard, and she intends to continue building an empire in acting and reality television, as the BBMzansi platform provided her with the opportunity to flip things around herself in terms of financial longevity.

